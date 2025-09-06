Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Renault Kwid, Kiger & Triber Prices Slashed By Up To 96,000 As Gst Benefits Kick In

Renault Kwid, Kiger & Triber prices slashed by up to 96,000 after GST cuts

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 06 Sept 2025, 14:07 pm
Follow us on:

Renault has slashed prices across the range by up to 96,395, and this will be effective on the cars delivered made on or after September 22, 2025.

The Renault Kwid now starts at ₹4.30 lakh, while the Kiger and Triber are priced from ₹5.76 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards
View Personalised Offers on
Renault Kiger
Check Offers

Renault India has announced it will fully pass on the benefits of GST 2.0 across its complete lineup, comprising the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber. The automaker has slashed prices across the range by up to 96,395, and this will be effective on the cars delivered made on or after September 22, 2025. Renault joins Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, and Mahindra, which have passed on the benefits of the GST rate cut to customers so far.

GST 2.0: Renault Kwid, Triber, & Kiger New Prices

Under the new GST regime, the Renault Kwid now starts from 4.30 lakh, going up to 5.90 lakh, receiving a price cut between 40,095 and 54,995. The Renault Kiger starts at 5.76 lakh on the base trim, receiving a price cut of 53,695, while the top trim is now priced at 10.34 lakh, a reduction of 96,395. Lastly, the Renault Triber is now priced from 5.76 lakh onwards, receiving a 53,695 price cut on the base trim. The top-spec Triber now retails at 8.60 lakh, receiving a price cut of 80,195. All prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read : Tata Motors passes GST cut benefits, slashes prices across range by up to 1.55 lakh

Renault Kwid VariantsOld PriceNew PriceDifference
Renault Kwid RXE MT

469,995

429,900

-40,095

Renault Kwid RXL MT

509,995

466,500

-43,495

Renault Kwid RXL AMT

554,995

499,900

-55,095

Renault Kwid RXT MT

554,995

499,900

-55,095

Renault Kwid RXT AMT

599,995

548,800

-51,195

Renault Kwid Climber

587,995

537,900

-50,095

Renault Kwid Climber AMT

632,995

579,000

-53,995

Renault Kwid Climber DT

599,995

548,800

-51,195

Renault Kwid Climber AMT DT

644,995

590,000

-54,995

Both the Renault Triber and Kiger facelifts were launched in the last few weeks, and the price reduction further improves the product proposition
Renault Triber VariantsOld PriceNew PriceDifference
Renault Triber Authentic

629,995

576,300

-53,695

Renault Triber Evolution

724,995

663,200

-61,795

Renault Triber Techno

799,995

731,800

-68,195

Renault Triber Emotion

864,995

791,200

-73,795

Renault Triber Emotion AMT

916,995

838,800

-78,195

Renault Triber Emotion MT DT

887,995

812,300

-75,695

Renault Triber Emotion AMT DT

939,995

859,800

-80,195

Renault Kiger Variants Old PriceNew PriceDifference
Renault Kiger Authentic MT

629,995

576,300

-53,695

Renault Kiger Evolution MT

709,995

649,500

-60,495

Renault Kiger Evolution AMT

759,995

695,200

-64,795

Renault Kiger Techno MT

819,995

750,100

-69,895

Renault Kiger Techno DT MT

842,995

771,100

-71,895

Renault Kiger Emotion MT

914,995

837,000

-77,995

Renault Kiger Emotion DT MT

937,995

858,000

-79,995

Renault Kiger Techno AMT

869,995

795,800

-74,195

Renault Kiger Techno DT AMT

892,995

816,800

-76,195

Renault Kiger Emotion MT 1L T

999,995

914,700

-85,295

Renault Kiger Emotion DT MT 1L T

999,995

914,700

-85,295

Renault Kiger Techno CVT 1L T

999,995

914,700

-85,295

Renault Kiger Techno DT CVT 1L T

999,995

914,700

-85,295

Renault Kiger Emotion CVT 1L T

1,129,995

1,033,600

-96,395

Renault Kiger Emotion DT CVT 1L T

1,129,995

1,033,600

-96,395

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Renault Kiger
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.30 - 11.30 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Hyundai Exter
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.21 - 10.51 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Citroen C3X
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.91 - 9.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Tata Punch Facelift
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 11 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1299 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.20 - 10.32 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Citroen C3
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.25 - 10.36 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Speaking about the price reduction, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Managing Director - Renault India, said, "Passing on the full GST 2.0 benefit is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to our customers. We believe this timely initiative will not only make our cars more accessible but also energise demand during the festive season. It’s a step forward in our mission to deliver innovation, value, and trust to every Indian household."

The Renault Triber and Kiger facelifts were recently launched, bringing a host of upgrades, including new styling and additional features. The latest price revision should help make the models more attractively positioned for customers. Meanwhile, the Kwid remains one of the two entry-level cars available on the market, offering a lucrative choice for first-time budget car buyers. Renault has confirmed that the Kwid will receive subtle upgrades soon, in line with the rest of the range.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 06 Sept 2025, 14:07 pm IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS