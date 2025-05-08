Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Renault Kwid, Kiger, Triber Fetch Up To 50,000 Discount. Know More

Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber available with up to 50,000 discount. Know more

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 May 2025, 13:28 PM
Follow us on:
Renault is offering the benefits on Kwid, Kiger and Triber till May 31.
Renault is offering the benefits on Kwid, Kiger and Triber till May 31.

Renault India is offering a significant amount of benefits on its three passenger vehicles - Kwid, Kiger and Triber. The Renault Kiger and Triber are available with maximum discounts of up to 50,000. On the other hand, the Renault Kwid hatchback gets discounts and benefits of up to 25,000. These benefits will be available for the cars booked till May 31.

Renault is also offering a referral bonus of up to 3,000. The benefits offered on the Kwid, Kiger and Triber include cash discounts, exchange benefits, loyalty bonuses, as well as corporate and rural discounts too.

Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid is available with maximum benefits of up to 25,000. The hatchback comes with a cash discount of up to 10,000, while there is an exchange bonus on offer amounting to up to 15,000. All the variants of the Renault Kwid get these offers except the RXE and the RXL (O) trims. These two trims get only the benefits under the Relive Scrappage programme. Also, the referral bonus of up to 3,000 is only applicable for the RXL(O) variants.

Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger, which received slight updates just a few months back, comes offering a cash discount of up to 25,000, an exchange bonus of up to 25,000. The total benefits available for the SUV range up to 50,000. The offers are available across the Kiger variants, except the RXE and RXL trims. These two trims come with loyalty or scrappage benefits only. However, a referral bonus of up to 3,000 can be availed on the RXL variant.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Renault Kiger
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.10 - 11.23 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Renault Kwid
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.70 - 6.62 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Renault Triber
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.10 - 9.02 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1299 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.20 - 10.32 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Hyundai Exter
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.21 - 10.51 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Renault Triber 2025
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Renault Triber

The Renault Triber, too, received an update earlier this year alongside the Renault Kiger. The MPV is now available with cash discounts of up to 25,000 along with an exchange bonus of 25,000. The total benefits available on the Renault Triber MPV range up to 50,000. The RXL trim of the MPV gets a referral bonus of up to 3,000. Like the Kiger, the Triber’s RXE and RXL variants can only be had with either the loyalty or the exchange benefits.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 08 May 2025, 13:28 PM IST
TAGS: Buyer Guide Renault Kwid Renault Kiger Renault Kwid Kiger Triber Renault Triber
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS