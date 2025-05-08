Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber available with up to 50,000 discount. Know more

Renault India is offering a significant amount of benefits on its three passenger vehicles - Kwid, Kiger and Triber. The Renault Kiger and Triber are available with maximum discounts of up to ₹50,000. On the other hand, the Renault Kwid hatchback gets discounts and benefits of up to ₹25,000. These benefits will be available for the cars booked till May 31.

Renault is also offering a referral bonus of up to ₹3,000. The benefits offered on the Kwid, Kiger and Triber include cash discounts, exchange benefits, loyalty bonuses, as well as corporate and rural discounts too.

Renault Kwid is available with maximum benefits of up to ₹25,000. The hatchback comes with a cash discount of up to ₹10,000, while there is an exchange bonus on offer amounting to up to ₹15,000. All the variants of the Renault Kwid get these offers except the RXE and the RXL (O) trims. These two trims get only the benefits under the Relive Scrappage programme. Also, the referral bonus of up to ₹3,000 is only applicable for the RXL(O) variants.

The Renault Kiger, which received slight updates just a few months back, comes offering a cash discount of up to ₹25,000, an exchange bonus of up to ₹25,000. The total benefits available for the SUV range up to ₹50,000. The offers are available across the Kiger variants, except the RXE and RXL trims. These two trims come with loyalty or scrappage benefits only. However, a referral bonus of up to ₹3,000 can be availed on the RXL variant.

The Renault Triber, too, received an update earlier this year alongside the Renault Kiger. The MPV is now available with cash discounts of up to ₹25,000 along with an exchange bonus of ₹25,000. The total benefits available on the Renault Triber MPV range up to ₹50,000. The RXL trim of the MPV gets a referral bonus of up to ₹3,000. Like the Kiger, the Triber’s RXE and RXL variants can only be had with either the loyalty or the exchange benefits.

