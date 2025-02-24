Copyright © HT Media Limited
Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber get CNG options. Here's how much extra you have to shell out

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Feb 2025, 12:45 PM
  • Renault Kwid CNG commands 75,000 extra over the standard model's pricing, while Kiger and Triber command 79,500 additional cost for a CNG kit.
Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber models have joined the bandwagon of factory-fitted CNG cars in India. All these three cars now come available with the option of CNG kit retrofitment from the French automaker. The Renault Kwid hatchback buyers have to spend 75,000 extra over and above the standard model if they seek to fit a CNG kit. The Renault Kiger and Triber models command an additional cost of 79,500 over and above the standard model's ex-showroom price. Interestingly, this comes immediately after the automaker updated its Kiger and Triber models with new features, especially the lower variants.

Interestingly, CNG iterations of the Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber models are available only in select states, not across India. The option to retrofit CNG kits is currently available only in states including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Renault will launch the CNG models in other states across the country at a later stage. The OEM said that the CNG retrofitment kit will be made available in a phased manner. Initially, it will be available in 65 per cent of the Indian market and subsequently cover 100 per cent in the coming months. The automaker has further stated that the CNG retrofitment cars will come with a three-year warranty.

The CNG retrofitment kit is available for all variants of the three cars, except automatic and turbocharged variants. The CNG kit retrofitting will be carried out through a preferred vendor in the select cities, using a homologated kit that meets all safety and performance standards, claimed the automaker. It also claimed the CNG kit retrofitting to the Kwid, Kiger and Triber will not impact the driving performance of these vehicles.

Speaking on the launch of the CNG retrofitment kit for Kwid, Kiger and Triber, Renault India's MD and CEO Venkatram Mamillapalle said the introduction of the government-approved CNG retrofitment kit across all models is a testament to the company's dedication to providing eco-friendly and smart solutions for its customers.

First Published Date: 24 Feb 2025, 12:45 PM IST
