Renault Kiger vs Nissan Magnite: Which affordable SUV will you pick?

By: Srinjoy Bal
| Updated on: 26 Aug 2025, 16:00 pm
Renault Kiger vs Nissan Magnite
Renault Kiger vs Nissan Magnite
Sub-four metre SUV segment is the most happening in India, and Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite are in the middle of it all. They are based on the same underpinnings, yet one tries to attack the other segment differently. Renault recently refreshed the Kiger with some new updates to stay relevant in competition, while the Magnite keeps doing what it is known for. A closer inspection reveals where the two small SUVs intersect and where they differ.

Renault Kiger vs Nissan Magnite: Design

Renault's new Kiger features a more pointed grille sporting the brand's new 2D logo, LED projector headlamps, chrome trim, updated bumpers, and new 16-inch alloys. Chrome door handles and blacked-out mirrors lend a premium feel. Nissan's Magnite, on the other hand, stays true to its aggressive nature with a broad, chrome-dominant grille, boomerang-like DRLs, gloss-black trimming, and diamond-cut alloys. Both are modern, but the approach is different—Kiger towards elegance, Magnite towards athleticism.

Also Read : Renault India charts India revival with Triber, Kiger updates and new SUVs ahead

Specifications Comparison Nissan Magnite Renault Kiger
Engine 999.0 cc 999.0 cc
Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic
Mileage N/A N/A
Fuel Type Petrol,CNG Petrol
Check detailed comparison

Renault Kiger vs Nissan Magnite: Features

Inside, the updates have both SUVs well-stocked at their price points. The Kiger has ventilated front seats, dual-tone seats in white and black, and an 8-inch touchscreen. Nissan counters with a slightly larger 9-inch infotainment unit, tan-and-black interiors, and leatherette seats. Both share essentials like wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 7-inch digital cluster, automatic climate control with rear vents, connected car tech, cruise control, and a safety suite that includes six airbags, ESC, hill start assist, TPMS, and a rear camera.

Renault Kiger vs Nissan Magnite: Specs

The mechanicals remain identical. Both SUVs are powered by either a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 70 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, with a 5-speed manual or AMT, or a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, producing 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque, paired with a manual or CVT. Ride and handling balance is tuned for city comfort rather than outright sportiness. In terms of practicality, Kiger offers a larger 405-litre boot compared to Magnite’s 336 litres, though wheelbase (2,500 mm) and ground clearance (205 mm) are the same.

Also Read : Renault Kiger variant-wise features and prices explained

Renault Kiger vs Nissan Magnite: Price

The Nissan Magnite holds an advantage at the entry point with a starting price of 6.14 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Renault Kiger begins at 6.29 lakh. At the top end, however, Kiger undercuts its sibling, 11.29 lakh for the top Emotion trim, compared to Magnite’s 11.76 lakh for the top variant.

First Published Date: 26 Aug 2025, 16:00 pm IST

