Renault Kiger line-up expanded with four new variants, turbo trims become more affordable

Renault India has added four new variants to the Renault Kiger SUV. Added to the portfolio across the SUV's turbocharged and naturally aspirated powertrains, the new variants have lowered the entry-level prices for turbo-petrol and premium feature-packed trims in an attempt to widen the Kiger's appeal in the competitive entry B-SUV segment. This lineup revision has brought features like the Smart Access Card with push start/stop, automatic climate control and wireless smartphone connectivity to lower price points than before.

With the lineup revision, the Kiger turbo's starting price now stands at ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), which the company claims makes it the most accessible turbocharged engine-powered model in the entry B-SUV segment. The Evolution+ variant on the naturally aspirated side starts at ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The turbocharged line-up of the SUV has been expanded from three to five variants after this revision, with the Techno trim now offered with a five-speed manual gearbox, alongside the existing options. On the other hand, the naturally aspirated range has grown from six to eight variants, offering customers a wider spread of choices across different price points.

In the turbocharged petrol segment, the Kiger Evolution+ MT is now available at ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Techno MT is available at ₹8.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The Techno CVT comes priced at ₹9.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The Emotion MT also comes priced the same, while the Emotion CVT comes priced at ₹10.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the other hand, in the naturally aspirated petrol engine-powered Kiger Energy range, the Authentic MT is priced at ₹5.81 lakh (ex-showroom). The Evolution MT variant is available at ₹6.55 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Evolution AMT version is priced at ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Evolution+ MT variant is priced at ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Evolution+ AMT one is priced at ₹7.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The Techno MT variant costs ₹7.55lakh (ex-showroom), while the Techno AMT costs ₹8.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The range-topping Emotion MT variant is available at ₹8.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

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