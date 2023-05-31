Kiger, Kwid and Triber help Renault India achieve 9 lakh sales milestone

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Renault on Wednesday announced that it has achieved a cumulative sales milestone of nine lakh units in India in 11 years of its operations here. The company's current product line-up includes Kwid, Kiger and Triber. The carmaker has attributed this feat to updating its products, strong partnerships with dealerships, technology-oriented innovation and personalized customer service, among other things.