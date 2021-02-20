Renault Kiger gets five accessory packs: All details explained

Renault Kiger has been launched in the Indian car market as the most affordable sub-compact SUV. Starting at ₹5.49 lakh (ex showroom), Kiger may make a lot of sense for the budget car shopper but beyond its price tag which stretches to just under ₹10 lakh, there is much on offer for those looking to make a style statement on wheels as well.

Renault is offering a choice between five accessory packs, each bringing about visual and practical highlights that seek to push the exclusivity of Kiger.

While Kiger is offered in four broad variants - RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ, the accessory packs are Attractive, Essential, SUV, Smart, and Smart+. Interestingly, the French car maker has confirmed that any of these packs can be added to any of the variants.

But what are the major highlights of each of these accessory packs? Here's a look at what each pack brings to the Renault Kiger:

Attractive:

As the name suggests, this particular pack seeks to bring in additions that may appeal to those looking for a slightly bling visual appeal. As such, in come a front grille chrome liner and chrome garnish, chrome addition on the front bumper, chrome outline for the DRLs, chrome covering on the ORVMs, chrome addition on the tailgate and a garnish on the C-Pillar.

Customers can choose to add body decals on the Renault Kiger.

Essential:

If too much chrome isn't one's style, this pack keeps things subtle. One can get carpet mat, mud flaps and bumper protectors - among a few other additions, with the Essential Pack for Kiger.

SUV:

Kiger has a muscular appeal from the front but has a crossover visual element form the sides. And yet, it does fall smack in the sub-compact SUV segment. As such, to further accentuate its SUV credentials, this pack adds front skid plates, rear trunk cladding, body cladding on the doors and door scuttles.

Smart:

Want a bit more convenience? This pack packs in front parking sensors, boot lamp, armrest console organizer and 3D floor mats. This particular pack can be useful for those looking at buying the lower variants of the Kiger.

Kiger gets 3D floor mats as part of its accessory pack offerings, One may also choose designer mats, carpet mat or PVC transparent or black mat.

Smart+:

For anyone looking for a loaded Kiger, Smart+ brings in a whole lot of highlights. A wireless phone charger, ambient lights and puddle lamp up the premium appeal of Kiger while a Philips PM 2.5 air purifier is also added in this pack. Renault officials tell HT Auto that the wiring for this purifier is done from inside the front passenger seat to disguise what would have otherwise been an ungainly visual sight of hanging cables.

Cabin of Renault Kiger.

Kiger does seek to play the affordability game, something that may give it an edge over cousin Nissan Magnite. But the Renault car is also taking aim at the likes of Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue which are products packed to the brim with features. As such, offering optional accessory packs could be a smart way forward.