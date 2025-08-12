Renault Kiger facelift to launch on August 24

Renault is gearing up to inject fresh excitement into its subcompact SUV lineup with the upcoming Kiger facelift, set to make its official debut on August 24, 2025. This update comes at a strategic time, right before the festive season, and follows the brand’s recent refresh of the Triber .

From the invite that is sent out to media, it’s clear that Renault is taking an evolutionary approach — keeping the Kiger’s sporty silhouette intact but enhancing its street presence with subtle yet impactful changes. The front end is expected to feature a redesigned grille, sleeker headlamps, and sharper bumper details. At the rear, revised C-shaped LED tail lamps and possibly a new paint option could add to its modern appeal. The facelift will also mark the introduction of Renault’s new multi-diamond logo on the Kiger, replacing the previous single-diamond badge for a more contemporary identity.

Also Read : 7 seater Renault Duster spied testing in India ahead of launch. Check details

Inside, the cabin is likely to see a noticeable upgrade in both tech and comfort. A freestanding touchscreen infotainment system — likely around 8 inches — is expected to be the centerpiece, supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Features such as a digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, and improved upholstery are anticipated, giving the interior a more premium and connected feel. The dashboard could also get updated materials along with a design update.

Under the hood, Renault will retain the tried-and-tested engine options. This means buyers can expect the familiar 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol with manual or AMT gearboxes, as well as the punchier 1.0-litre turbo-petrol paired with either a manual or CVT transmission. While there are no mechanical upgrades on the cards, the focus here is clearly on design refinement and feature enhancements.

Also Read : Renault Triber facelift rejuvenates India's MPV space: Key 6 missing features it should have received

The Kiger facelift will continue to compete in the highly competitive sub-4-metre SUV segment, taking on rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. With the current model priced between ₹6.15 lakh and ₹11.23 lakh (ex-showroom), the facelift may command a small premium, justified by its upgraded design and tech.

Bookings are expected to open around the launch date, and Renault will be hoping this refresh helps the Kiger maintain its edge in a crowded market. For city-savvy drivers looking for a blend of style, practicality, and value, the 2025 Kiger facelift could be a very tempting proposition.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: