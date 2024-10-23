Renault Kiger and Triber presented to Indian Army

Renault India has contributed to the Indian Army by providing two of its vehicles. The brand wanted to support the mobility and transportation needs of the Eastern Command so Renault presented their Kiger and Triber vehicles. Apart from Kiger and Triber, Renault also sells Kwid in Indian market. It is important to note that this is not the first time that Renault has presented its vehicles to the Indian Army. Before this, the brand handedover all three of its vehicles to the 14 Corps, Northern Command of Indian Army.

Underlining its commitment towards supporting India's defence forces, Renault India informed in a press statement that the exercise is a step in its larger community-driven initiatives. “We are truly honoured to support the Eastern Command of the Indian Army by providing these vehicles. The Triber and Kiger reflect Renault's commitment to quality, safety, and the Make in India initiative," said Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Renault India. “We are confident that these vehicles will improve the mobility and logistical capabilities of the Eastern Command. Renault India is dedicated to serving the community and supporting those who protect our nation. This contribution is a small gesture of our appreciation for their invaluable services."

Renault currently offers a limited selection of three models in its product lineup in India, each targeting distinct market segments. The Kiger serves as the flagship vehicle, positioned within the entry-level category of sub-compact SUVs, while the Triber caters to the entry-level three-row MPV market. Among these models, the Kwid has the longest tenure, having been introduced in September 2015. This vehicle is frequently regarded as an entry point for consumers transitioning into the realm of passenger cars. Although it has performed reasonably well, it has consistently been overshadowed by the highly popular Maruti Suzuki Alto and its variant, the Alto K10, securing only the second position in sales.

