Renault Jogger 7-seater MPV to break cover today: Things to note

Dacia, Renault's sister brand in Europe is gearing up for the introduction of a new 7-seater MPV which has been christened Jogger. The official name of the car was revealed a few days back. The new four-wheeler is all set to make a debut in the global market later today (Friday).

It is considered to be a spiritual successor to the Lodgy MPV.

The upcoming Jogger from Dacia will be a larger model from the company and will be built on the ethos of a sport utility vehicle featuring higher ground clearance and muscular design, unlike the previous Triber which was a hardcore MPV.

As per the previous official teaser image by Renault, the silhouette of the upcoming car can be seen featuring roof rails and raked back A-pillar. The company has remained tight-lipped on the official details of the car except for the fact that it will be meant to cater the demand of larger families with its 5- and 7-seat layouts.

Renault has previously sold the Lodgy MPV in the Indian market, the upcoming Jogger will be a more premium offering than the Lodgy and it may also be placed as the biggest offering in the French carmaker’s lineup.

Under the hood, expect the new Jogger to source power from the same engines as the Duster SUV. This means that the European-spec model could get the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. There could also be an option of ‘4x4 drivetrain’ alongside a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

The Jogger is unlikely to arrive in the Indian market anytime soon.