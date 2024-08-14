Renault India serves August discount platter with special offers for Kerala

Renault India is offering substantial discounts across its entire lineup for the month of August. As part of its monthly offers, the French carmaker in India will be providing benefits of up to ₹40,000 on each of the three cars that it sells in the country, which are the Triber MPV, Kwid hatchback, and the Kiger SUV. The carmaker is also providing varying discounts exclusive to the state of Kerala, which go up to ₹70,000. These discounts are limited to cars with a 2024 VIN.

The benefits offered by Renault India include cash discounts, exchange benefits, and loyalty bonuses. There is an additional corporate discount up to ₹8,000 for Renault approved list of corporates and PSUs as well as rural benefits up to ₹4,000 for farmers, Sarpanch and Gram Panchayat members. For Kerala, a corporate discount up to ₹18,000 is offered along with third-year extended warranty. These offers have been made available till August 31, 2024. Here is a look at the three models and the benefits that each gets for the month: