Renault India Launches Night & Day Limited Edition For Kwid, Triber, And Kiger. Check Details

Renault India Launches Night & Day Limited Edition for Kwid, Triber, and Kiger

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Sep 2024, 17:30 PM
For the festive season, Renault India has unveiled a special limited edition trim for its entire range. With a starting price of ₹4.99 lakh, the new range is limited to 1,600 units for all three cars together. (Renault India)

Renault India has just announced a special limited edition trim for its entire portfolio in the form of the carmaker’s festive season offerings. The Night & Day Limited Edition brings exterior enhancements, a new dual-tone colour option and additional feature updates to the Renault Kwid, Triber, and Kiger models available in India. With prices of the limited edition range starting from 4.99 lakh, bookings and retail will start from September 17, 2024.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India, shared, “The limited edition allows the customers [to] make a bold statement with the Night and Day Limited Edition, where the three cars will be offered in new pearl white with mystery black roof. This reflects our dedication to crafting wow customer-centric experiences. We are confident that this new limited edition will enable us to welcome more customers to our growing Renault family."

What are the key highlights of Renault's Night & Day Limited Edition range?

With the limited edition trim, the Renault Triber stands to benefit the most out of the entire range. The Triber Night & Day Limited Edition gets piano black ORVMs, a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen that it shares with the Renault Kiger, and rear power windows.

Renault’s Night & Day Limited Edition will be based on the RXL variant from the Triber and Kiger models and the RXL (O) variant of the Kwid. With this trim, the entire range gets introduced to the exclusive Pearl White with mystery black roof dual tone body colour option.

Aside from this, the three cars get treated with piano black exterior elements such as the wheel covers, grille inserts, and model nameplates. While the Renault Kwid individually gets a piano black tailgate garnish, the Kiger and Triber feature ORVMs in the same shade.

ModelTransmissionPrice (in INR) (ex-showroom)Price of RXL counterpart (in INR) (ex-showroom)
KwidManual4,99,5004,99,500
KigerManual6,74,9906,59,990
 EASY-R AMT7,24,9907,09,990
TriberManual7,00,0006,80,000

Renault Night & Day Limited Edition: Model-wise pricing and comparison with RXL variant

The Renault Kiger and Triber Night & Day Limited Edition models additionally receive a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen with a rear view camera and wireless smartphone replication. The Renault Triber further gets fitted with rear power windows. The production figure for all three models within the new trim is limited to 1,600 units.

First Published Date: 16 Sep 2024, 17:30 PM IST
