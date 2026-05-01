Renault grows by 108 per cent with 5,413 unit sales in April 2026

French automaker Renault has announced that it recorded total domestic sales of 5,413 units in April 2026, a year-on-year growth of 108 per cent from 2,602 units sold in April 2025. The company further states that it has witnessed double-digit growth post the launch of the new-gen Renault Triber and Kiger last year. Additionally, the new flagship SUV from Renault, the Duster, has gathered momentum owing to the strong market response.

The French automaker has expanded its network, with the opening of the new ‘R’ store and a workshop in Ranchi. Moreover, Renault states that it has 638 sales and service touchpoints across India.

Renault India: Product Portfolio

The product portfolio of the French automaker includes the Kwid, Triber, Kiger and Duster. The Kwid is the entry-level hatchback in Renault’s portfolio, with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹4.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The Renault Triber is the company’s budget MPV offering, with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.80 lakh. The Kiger from the stables of the French automaker is its SUV crossover offering with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.90 lakh. The flagship product of the company, the Renault Duster, has been priced at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

(Also Read: Gravite and Magnite help Nissan post 75% YoY growth in April)

Renault India: New Platforms

The company recently showcased two of its platforms, including Renault Group Modular Platform (RGMP) and Renault Group Entry Platform (RGEP). The former is an extremely modular platform which can accommodate multiple body styles, including SUV, SUV Coupe, sub-compact SUV, MPV, Sedan and hatchbacks. Not only that, but the RGMP platform can boast different powertrains including ICE, electric, hybrid, flex fuel and CNG options. The upcoming sub-compact SUV based on the Renault Bridger concept is expected to be underpinned by this platform.

The RGEP architecture, similar to the RGMP, is a modular platform which replaces the CMF-A platform, which currently underpins the Kiger and Triber. Both cars are set to migrate to the RGEP architecture. The architecture can boast multiple body styles, including SUVs, hatchbacks and MPVs. Not only that, but the RGEP architecture can accommodate a wide range of powertrains, including ICE, electric, flex fuel, hybrid and CNG. Moreover, this architecture gets an underbody CNG tank for better practicality, offering better boot space.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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