Renault Group Modular Platform: a game changer for Renault?

French automaker Renault recently brought back a long-lost legend , the Duster, in India. The car was showcased on January 26, 2026 and is expected to launch on March 17, 2026. Based on a completely new platform, which is called the Renault Group Modular Platform (RGMP). The company stated that this is a super modular platform capable of accommodating different body types, including SUV, SUV Coupe, MPV, sedan, and even hatchbacks, as the decision would rest with the company whether to build cars with these body types in the future.

Renault Group Modular Platform: Engine Variety

While the frame can support different body types, it can also accommodate different engine options, including flex fuel engines, conventional internal combustion engines, CNG engines, hybrid engines and electric motors.

Renault Duster: Engine Options

The Duster will be offered with two engine offerings: a 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.3L turbocharged petrol engine, producing 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque, and approximately 160 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. Renault has claimed that it has made the engines keeping in mind the next stage of emission control, stating that the 1.3L engine is BS7 ready. Additionally, the Renault Duster can boast two-wheel drive, mechanical four-wheel drive and electric four-wheel drive as well.

Renault Group Modular Platform: Different Sizes

The company further stated that the modular platform can boast a length in the range from sub-4 metres, all the way to 4.75 metres. While the company has unveiled the Duster in its five-seater format, it is expected to launch another seven-seater SUV on the same platform sometime later this year or early next year.

Renault Duster: Suspension

Moreover, the company has claimed that it has fitted the Duster with the biggest anti-roll bar in the front axle, allowing for great handling. In addition to that, the frame of the car boasts 57 per cent high tensile steel, allowing for better impact absorption. In addition to that, the suspension of the car boasts a super twist beam in the rear and multi-tuned valve technology with concentric land, making the ride plush, while it can still be pushed on corners since the suspension was tested and fine-tuned on the Madras International Circuit. Furthermore, the brakes of the SUV are made from 10 to 30 per cent steel or copper, allowing the driver to brake harder and receive better feedback.

