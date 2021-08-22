Renault gifts Kiger SUV to Olympic medalist wrestlers Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia

Renault has presented A Kiger SUV each to India's Olympics medalist wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia. Ravi Kumar Dahiya won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 57 kg category, while Punia won bronze medal in the 65 kg category at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

This is the fourth time Renault has honoured Indian Olympic medalists. Earlier, the French carmaker had gifted Kiger SUVs to weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won silver medal in the Women's 49 kg category and bronze medal in the Women's welterweight event respectively at Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Renault had launched the ‘Made in India’ Kiger SUV earlier this year at a starting price of ₹5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It completes in the sub-compact SUV segment with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite among others.

The Kiger SUV was initially introduced in four variants - RXE, RXL, RXT, RXZ. It is offered with two engine options, including a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine which is capable of churning out 100 PS of power and 160 Nm of peak torque, and a 1.0-litre petrol engine with an output of 72 PS and 96 Nm of peak torque.

Transmission job in the Kiger SUV is carried out by either a five-speed manual or a five-speed EASY-R AMT on the 1.0-litre petrol engine, and a five-speed manual or 5-speed X-TRONIC CVT on the 1.0-litre turbocharged unit.

The company announced that as part of completing ten years of operations in India, the company launched the all-new RXT (O) variant of the Renault Kiger. It added that it aims to drive volumes in the country with its product portfolio expansion strategy. The company also informed that it is rapidly amplifying its network reach in India. Currently, Renault India has more than 500 sales and service touchpoints in India, which include 200+ Workshop On Wheels locations across the country.