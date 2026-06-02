Renault files Bridger design patent, hints at upcoming sub-4 metre SUV

Renault has moved a step closer to bringing the Bridger SUV to India by filing a design patent for the model. The compact SUV, first shown as a concept in March, is part of the brand’s wider ‘futureREady’ India plan and is expected to be under four metres in length. The filing also suggests that India could become the production base for this important new model.

The Bridger will enter a crowded sub-4m SUV space and rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Syros, Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter and Citroen C3.

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Details carried over from the concept

The patent image shows a shape that stays close to the concept. The Bridger has a tall stance, squared wheel arches and boxy bodywork. Its front end appears upright, with C-shaped lighting elements, a wide grille and a broad air dam. Faux skid plates add a rugged look, while the rear keeps the same square layout with a tailgate-mounted spare wheel and distinctive taillamps.

Other concept-like elements include C-pillar-mounted rear door handles, roof rails, dual-tone alloy wheels and contrast-coloured ORVMs. The front, however, does not feature illuminated Renault lettering, which was seen on the concept.

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Why the filing matters

One interesting detail is that the patent has been filed under the “Games and Toys" category. That points to this being a scale model rather than a full production reveal. Even so, it gives a clear look at the design direction Renault appears to be taking for its next compact SUV.

Powertrain expectations

Technical details remain limited, but the Bridger is expected to use a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol-hybrid setup and a new 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder MPFi turbo-petrol engine. A factory-fitted CNG kit may also be offered. Renault is also expected to develop an EV version later, after the ICE model arrives.

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