Renault ESpace unveiled globally, gets 1,100 km of range

Renault has unveiled the 2025 ESpace in the global market. The SUV features updated design language for a more contemporary style. With the new style, the front and rear has been updated with new light signatures along with a new colour scheme. The SUV will be offered with five or 7-seater options.

The new ESpace is based on the same platform as the Austral and the Rafale. It is equipped with the same 197 bhp hybrid powertrain that claims to return a tank full range of around 1,100 km. The engine itself develops 130 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque. Then there are two electric motors that develops 70 bhp and 205 Nm. Just like the Astral and Rafale, there is a choice of four-wheel steering, which decreases the turning radius from 11.6 to 10.4 meters. Additionally, the gearbox has been reprogrammed to facilitate smoother shifts and a more responsive kick-down.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Renault Triber 2025 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Renault Duster 2025 1499 cc 1499 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Renault Kiger 2025 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Renault Kwid 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.70 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Renault Kardian 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Renault Kiger 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The primary modifications are evident in the exterior design. Renault has stated that the updated appearance gives the Espace “a more modern aesthetic." The new headlights resemble those found on the Rafale, and a redesigned grille features an elegant diamond pattern. Additionally, both the bonnet and tailgate have been revamped, while the rear lights exhibit a sharper design, reportedly inspired by tangram puzzles.

The ESpace is developed on Renault's modular CMF-CD platform.

Inside, the vehicle boasts new, more ergonomic front seats, updated upholstery, and enhanced sound insulation. A striking ‘Solarbay’ panoramic roof, measuring 1.7 meters in length and 1.13 meters in width, includes nine segments that can be made opaque at the touch of a button or through the car’s voice-activated Google Assistant.

Furthermore, a new camera located in the A-pillar is capable of recognizing the driver. If a profile is established, it will promptly provide access to preferred radio stations, personalized driving positions, and frequently used Google applications.

Also Read : Renault Kiger, Kwid and Triber to get a price hike from April

There will be three available trim levels: Techno, Esprit Alpine, and Iconic, with a convertible variant expected to be introduced soon.

Renault Triber facelift spotted

The Renault Triber facelift has been spotted undergoing testing for the first time, indicating significant updates for the subcompact MPV. As the most affordable seven-seater available in India, the Triber is poised for a thorough enhancement by the end of this year. The latest spy image captures the test vehicle on a flatbed, revealing minimal details.

The image primarily showcases the rear three-quarters of the MPV. While the overall shape is expected to remain unchanged, the new Triber will feature updated taillights, a redesigned tailgate, and modified bumpers. Anticipate subtle alterations at the front as well, although the test vehicle suggests that these changes will not be overly dramatic compared to the current model.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: