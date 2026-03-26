Renault Duster vs Hyundai Creta: Which compact SUV should you buy in 2026?

The Renault Duster has returned to India in its third-generation form, bringing back a familiar nameplate into one of the most competitive segments. Its re-entry puts it directly against the Hyundai Creta, which continues to lead sales in the compact SUV space. This time, however, the Duster arrives with a larger footprint, updated interiors and a broader petrol-focused powertrain strategy.

Renault Duster vs Hyundai Creta: Dimensions

The new Duster is bigger than the Creta across all key dimensions. It measures 4,346 mm in length, 1,815 mm in width and 1,703 mm in height, making it 16 mm longer, 25 mm wider and 68 mm taller. Its wheelbase of 2,657 mm is also 47 mm longer than the Creta’s, which should benefit cabin space.

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Cargo capacity is another area where the Renault takes the lead. It offers a 518-litre boot, which is 85 litres more than the Creta’s 433 litres. The layout of the luggage area is also designed for better usability.

Specifications Comparison Hyundai Creta Renault Duster Engine 1482.0 to 1497.0 cc 999.0 to 1333.0 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol,Diesel Petrol Check detailed comparison

Dimension Renault Duster Hyundai Creta Difference Length 4,346 mm 4,330 mm -16 mm Width 1,815 mm 1,790 mm -25 mm Height 1,703 mm 1,635 mm -68 mm Wheelbase 2,657 mm 2,610 mm -47 mm Boot Space 518 litres 433 litres -85 litres

Renault Duster vs Hyundai Creta: Powertrain

The two SUVs take distinct approaches under the hood. The Duster is offered with multiple petrol engines. These include a 1-litre turbo-petrol unit producing 100 bhp and 160 Nm, as well as a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering 163 bhp and 280 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a dual-clutch automatic. A strong-hybrid powertrain is also planned, though it is expected to arrive later.

The Creta continues with a broader mix of engines. Its line-up includes a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol making 115 bhp and 144 Nm, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol producing 160 bhp and 253 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel churning out 116 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Gearbox options include manual, CVT, DCT and automatic units. Both SUVs are front-wheel drive.

Also Read : New Renault Duster Hybrid sold out for 2026

Renault Duster vs Hyundai Creta: Feature differences

Equipment levels are closely matched. Both SUVs offer features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof and a fully digital driver’s display. Safety equipment is also similar, including six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, rear disc brakes and Level-2 ADAS.

The Duster includes features like front and rear LED fog lamps, Google Built-in, a powered tailgate and multi-colour ambient lighting. The Creta counters with rear window sunshades, a 2-step reclining rear seat, Boss Mode, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen and an 8-speaker Bose sound system.

Also Read : Skoda Kushaq Facelift vs Renault Duster: Which compact SUV to buy in 2026?

Renault Duster vs Hyundai Creta: Positioning and rivals

With a petrol-only strategy, the Duster is priced a bit more aggressively than the Creta, starting at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) as opposed to the Creta's 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom) tag. For those who wish to buy the top-spec trim, the Duster will lighten your pockets by ₹18.09 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas for the Creta, you'd have to shell out ₹20.20 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the Hyundai SUV retains an advantage with its diesel option and broader powertrain choices.

The Duster’s return strengthens competition in the segment, which also includes rivals such as the Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Citroen Aircross and MG Astor.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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