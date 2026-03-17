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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Renault Duster Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Price Comparison

Renault Duster vs Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Prices compared

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 17 Mar 2026, 14:43 pm
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  • How the Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara compare on pricing across powertrains.

Here's how the Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara compare on pricing across engines
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The compact SUV segment in 2026 remains as intensely competitive as ever, and the fight will only continue with the launch of the new Renault Duster. It is positioned against established rivals such as the Hyundai Creta and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and a powertrain-wise price comparison between the three highlights how each model takes up a different pricing strategy:

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Renault Duster: Powertrain-wise pricing and specifications

Renault Duster

The new-generation Duster is offered with two turbo-petrol engine options, while a strong hybrid power unit is expected to launch at a later stage. The range starts with a small-capacity turbo engine and scales up to a more powerful 1.3-litre unit with both manual and dual-clutch automatic options.

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Renault Duster: Price table (ex-showroom)

Powertrain

Authentic

Evolution

Techno

Techno+

Iconic

Turbo TCe 100 MT 10.49 lakh 11.69 lakh 13.49 lakh
Turbo TCe 160 MT 12.99 lakh 14.49 lakh 15.29 lakh 16.99 lakh
Turbo TCe 160 DCT 14.49 lakh 15.89 lakh 16.69 lakh 18.49 lakh

The entry-level Turbo TCe 100 uses a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque, paired exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Moving up, the Turbo TCe 160 is powered by a 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that develops 163 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. This unit is available with either a six-speed manual or a DCT automatic, and forms the core of the Duster’s lineup. It offers three driving modes Eco, Comfort, and Perso.

A 1.8-litre strong hybrid powertrain, producing a combined 163 bhp and 172 Nm, paired with an eight-speed DCT, is expected to join the lineup later, expanding the Duster’s appeal to buyers seeking long-distance efficiency.

Hyundai Creta: Powertrain-wise pricing and specifications

Hyundai Creta

The Creta continues with a broad mix of petrol and diesel engines, offering both manual and automatic gearboxes across varying price points.

Hyundai Creta: Price table (ex-showroom)

Powertrain

Price Range

1.5 NA petrol MT 11.10 lakh – 17.41 lakh
1.5 NA petrol IVT 13.94 lakh – 17.37 lakh
1.5 turbo-petrol DCT 19.90 lakh – 20.05 lakh
1.5 diesel MT 12.40 lakh – 18.94 lakh
1.5 diesel AT 17.12 lakh – 20.05 lakh

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 113 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque, and it is offered with a six-speed manual or an IVT automatic.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine develops 114 bhp and 250 Nm and can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque-converter automatic.

At the top of the range, the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine delivers 158 bhp and 253 Nm and is exclusively mated to a seven-speed DCT, positioning it as the performance-focused option within the Creta lineup.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Powertrain-wise pricing and specifications

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Grand Vitara distinguishes itself with a strong hybrid option alongside conventional petrol and CNG powertrains.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Price table (ex-showroom)

Powertrain

Price Range

1.5 NA petrol MT 10.76 lakh – 15.93 lakh
1.5 NA petrol AT 15.20 lakh – 18.73 lakh
1.5 strong hybrid e-CVT 16.63 lakh – 19.71 lakh
1.5 petrol-CNG MT 12.99 lakh – 14.75 lakh

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 102 bhp and 139 Nm of torque and is available with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque-converter automatic. The same engine also underpins the AWD variant with the torque-converter.

The strong hybrid version uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor and e-CVT. The petrol engine alone produces 91 bhp and 122 Nm, while combined output rises to 114 bhp and 144 Nm with hybrid assistance.

The CNG variant produces 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm in CNG mode, while retaining the petrol output figures when running on petrol, and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

Price comparison: Powertrain-wise positioning

Renault Duster vs Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (ex-showroom)

Powertrain Type

Renault Duster

Hyundai Creta

Grand Vitara

Entry petrol MT 10.49 lakh 11.10 lakh 10.76 lakh
Mid petrol MT 12.99– 14.49 lakh 11.10– 17.41 lakh 10.76– 15.93 lakh
Petrol automatic 14.49– 18.49 lakh (DCT) 13.94– 20.05 lakh 15.20– 18.73 lakh
Turbo-petrol 12.99– 18.49 lakh 19.90– 20.05 lakhNA
DieselNA 12.40– 20.05 lakhNA
Strong hybridNANA 16.63– 19.71 lakh
CNGNANA 12.99– 14.75 lakh

In terms of positioning, the Duster undercuts the Creta in turbo-petrol pricing with the smaller, 1.0-litre power unit, while the larger 1.3-litre engine offers comparable output figures in the higher-spec variants. The Creta, however, maintains a wider spread with naturally aspirated, turbo-petrol, and diesel options extending beyond the 20 lakh mark. The Grand Vitara, on the other hand, anchors on efficiency with strong hybrid and CNG offerings, while offering a competitively priced entry-level petrol engine that can also be had in all-wheel drive guise, unlike the other two models.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 17 Mar 2026, 14:43 pm IST
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