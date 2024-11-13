Renault Duster to make its debut in India soon. Here's what to expect

The Renault Duster , which started the compact SUV segment in India is expected to make a comeback in India in 2025. Recently a test mule of the upcoming Duster was spotted on Indian roads. The 2024 Duster is based on the company’s CMF-B platform which underpins few of the Renualt global models like the Sandero and Logan models, then on Jogger. The company claims that the new platform has helped in increasing space for the passengers and luggage room. For the Indian model, the CMF-B is expected to be heavily localised to keep the prices competitive.

The upcoming Duster will be longer than its predecessor. It will measure at 4,340 mm in length, while the wheelbase will be 2,657 mm. The Renault Duster has carried the image of a rugged SUV which can go off roading as well. The upcoming model is likely to carry the same image.

The upcoming Duster is expected to come with 4x4 Terrain Control with 5 driving modes - Auto, Snow, Mud/Sand, Off-road and Eco. The 4x4 versions available in the global markets get a ground clearance of 217 mm with an approach angle of 31° and a departure angle of 36°.

The spy shots have confirmed that the Indian model will look similar to the global model. The Duster in the global market getssleek Y-shaped LED DRLs, a redesigned bumper with vertical air vents, and integrated round fog lamps. At the rear, it will feature Y-shaped taillights and a revised bumper.

A test mule of Renault Duster was spotted in Pathanamthitta, Kerala. (Facebook/Aditya)

2025 Renault Duster: Expected specs and features

In the global market, the 2024 Duster has three engine options. There is a 1.6-litre petrol engine that comes with two electric motors and an automatic gearbox. The total power output stands at 140 bhp while the torque output is 148 Nm. Renault is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 24.5 kmpl. The battery pack on offer is a 1.2 kWh unit that can be charged using brake regeneration. Moreover, the engine always starts on electric power.

Then there is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine with a 48V electric motor that runs on Miller cycle. The electric motor helps the combustion engine when the car starts or accelerates and this also helps in reducing average consumption. The regenerative braking system charges the 0.8 kWh battery. This powertrain will be offered with a 6-speed gearbox in the 4x2 and 4x4 versions. In India, the Renault Duster is likely to get the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine with a 48V electric motor.

The global model also gets a LPG option which runs on petrol as well. There are two tanks, one for petrol while the other one is for LPG. Both have a capacity of 50 litres. There is a button placed on the dashboard that changes the fuel type. It is expected that this engine won't make it to the Indian market.

As of the features, the 2025 Renault Duster is expected to feature a 7-inch digital cluster and a new 10.1-inch central touchscreen. There is wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Arkamys 3D Sound System and navigation with real-time traffic data. Additionally, the upcoming Duster will also expected getcruise control, 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, all-4 disc brakes, electronic parking brake, wireless smartphone charger and 6-speaker Arkamys 3D sound system.

The 2025 Renualt Duster will compete with other models in the compact SUV segment such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate and others.

