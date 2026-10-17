Renault Duster strong hybrid launched in India at 16.99 lakh

Renault India has launched the Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 in India, with prices starting at ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in three variants: Evolution, Techno and Emotion. Bookings are open at authorised Renault dealerships and through the company’s official website.

The Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 uses a 1.8-litre petrol engine paired with two electric motors and a 1.4 kWh lithium-ion battery. The powertrain produces a combined output of 160 PS and peak motor torque of 208 Nm. The petrol engine develops 110 PS, while the traction motor produces 50 PS.

The hybrid system is paired with a multi-mode automatic gearbox featuring two electric gears and four petrol engine gears. Renault says the transmission offers 15 drive combinations and incorporates technology developed through its Formula 1 programme.

Renault Duster Strong Hybrid: Mileage and performance

The Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 has an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 29 kmpl. Renault claims that the SUV can cover up to 80 per cent of city driving in pure electric mode, with fuel savings of up to 29 per cent compared with diesel vehicles.

The system switches automatically between electric, petrol and hybrid modes depending on driving conditions. Its battery recharges while driving and through regenerative braking, so the SUV does not require an external charging connection.

The SUV also gets an E-Save mode that preserves battery energy for later use. Renault claims a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 9.61 seconds and a driving range of more than 1,400 km. The hybrid battery comes with a warranty of eight years or 1.6 lakh km.

Renault Duster Strong Hybrid: Features and equipment

The Duster Strong Hybrid gets an illuminated Duster logo integrated into the front grille, full LED headlamps, LED tail lamps and LED fog lamps. It rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and has 212 mm of ground clearance, a 26.9-degree approach angle and a 34.7-degree departure angle.

Inside, the SUV features a 10.1-inch multimedia system and a 10.25-inch digital driver display. Other equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, electric parking brake with auto-hold, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charging and a six-speaker Arkamys sound system.

The Emotion variant gets ventilated front seats, six-way power adjustment for the front seats and dune brown leatherette upholstery. The Techno variant receives desert beige semi-leatherette upholstery. The SUV also features frequency-dependent damping suspension and a battery cooling system. Boot capacity stands at 372 litres below the parcel shelf and 544 litres when measured up to the roof.

The Renault Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 is priced at ₹16.99 lakh for the Evolution variant, ₹18.99 lakh for the Techno and ₹19.49 lakh for the Emotion, all ex-showroom.

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