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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Renault Duster Set To Make Comeback Tomorrow: Price, Features, Engine Expectations

Renault Duster set to make comeback tomorrow: expectations

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 16 Mar 2026, 21:08 pm
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Renault returns to the Indian market tomorrow with the Duster, featuring advanced ADAS, a high-safety modular platform, and powerful turbo-petrol engines, starting at an expected introductory price of 10.99 lakh.

Renault Duster set to make comeback tomorrow: price, features, engine expectations
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French automaker Renault is set to bring the Duster back to life tomorrow after discontinuing the model in 2022. The Renault Duster is making its comeback after a four-year hiatus and is expected to blow the market away, much like it did previously. Not only that, the launch of the Duster would make it the French automaker’s flagship product in its portfolio with Renault set to launch more products in the Indian market.

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Renault Duster: Engine expectations

The returning SUV from Renault is set to boast two engines from the get-go with an engine expected to be added in September, based on customer feedback. The two engine options the Duster is expected to get are a 1.0L turbocharged three-cylinder engine producing approximately 100 bhp and 160 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission, while the other engine is expected to be a 1.3L turbocharged petrol engine producing 163 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

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Renault Duster: Platform expectations

The Renault Duster is expected to be based on the Renault Group Modular Platform (RGMP), which is a new platform. As per the company, it is a super modular platform which would help the company expand its product portfolio to other body types as well, including sub-4m SUVs, SUV coupes, SUVs, sedans, MPVs and hatchbacks. Not only that, but the platform can accommodate multiple powertrains, including conventional ICE engines, flex-fuel engines, CNG engines, hybrid engines and electric motors.

The platform is expected to boast a five-star NCAP safety rating. Built from more than 57 per cent high-tensile steel, it gets a reinforced body structure along with a reinforced structure in the engine bay, which would help absorb the impact in the event of an accident.

Renault Duster: Safety expectations

The Renault Duster gets Level 2 ADAS and is equipped with features including 10 sensors, four flank sensors for safe driving, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking system, lane-keep assist and distance warning, among others.

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Renault Duster: Feature expectations

The new Renault Duster is expected to boast a dual-screen layout with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, a powered tailgate and electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, among others.

Renault Duster: Price expectations

The Renault Duster is expected to boast an introductory starting ex-showroom price of 10.99 lakh which would go up to 11.99 lakh, after the first 100 or 200 bookings.

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First Published Date: 16 Mar 2026, 21:08 pm IST
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