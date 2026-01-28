Renault Duster Old vs New: What has changed?

The new-gen Renault Duster is back in India after a hiatus of nearly four years. The Duster exited the market in 2022 after Renault pulled the plug on its BS6-era lineup. Notably, India never received the second-generation Duster sold overseas. With the nameplate now revived in its third-gen form, the natural question is how far the Duster has evolved from its last version.

To answer this question, a spec-comparison between the outgoing first-generation facelift and the new third-generation model is given below:

Renault Duster Old vs New: Exterior

The earlier Duster carried a straightforward, utilitarian design. Its front end featured a large grille with chrome accents, projector headlamps, L-shaped LED daytime running lights and a tall bumper with a prominent skid plate. Round fog lamps housed in separate enclosures reinforced its rugged appeal.

The new Duster adopts a sharper and more urban stance. Slim LED DRLs sit above multi-reflector LED headlamps, while the grille is finished in gloss black and prominently spells out the ‘DUSTER’ in the form of badging. The bumper design is more aggressive, with a silver-finished skid plate and corner-mounted LED fog lamps adding to the visual drama.

In profile, the Duster’s basic silhouette remains familiar, though details have changed. The older model had larger glass areas and a more conventional window layout. The new version introduces a rising window line near the C-pillar, smaller rear quarter glass and a more sculpted appearance. Wheel size has grown from 16 inches to 18 inches, and roof rails continue to be offered, now rated to carry heavier loads. A notable update is the relocation of the rear door handles to the C-pillar, lending the new Duster a cleaner side profile.

At the rear, the difference is more pronounced. The outgoing model used vertically stacked tail lamps and a flat tailgate, while the new Duster gets connected LED tail lights, a redesigned bumper and a more contemporary spoiler. Renault’s latest two-dimensional logo also makes its debut here.

Renault Duster Old vs New: Interior

The older Duster prioritised function over flair, with a simple plastic dashboard layout, analogue dials, chunky controls and limited use of premium materials.

The third-generation Duster adopts a significantly more upmarket approach. Soft-touch surfaces now feature on the dashboard and door pads, complemented by brushed silver accents and textured trim inserts. The steering wheel is all-new and incorporates Renault’s latest branding, while the centre console design is cleaner and more modern.

Seat upholstery has moved from fabric to leatherette, and higher trims introduce contrast stitching. Rear-seat comfort has improved with adjustable headrests for all three passengers, three-point seatbelts across the row and the addition of ISOFIX child-seat mounts, features absent on the older model.

Renault Duster Old vs New: Features and safety

The older SUV offered essentials such as a small touchscreen, automatic climate control and cruise control, but lagged behind rivals.

The new Duster closes that gap decisively. It gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, a fully digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless charging and electrically adjustable, ventilated front seats. A powered tailgate also joins the list.

Safety has seen a substantial upgrade as well. While the earlier Duster was limited to dual airbags and basic electronic aids, the new model introduces six airbags, electronic stability control, a surround-view camera and select ADAS features.

Renault Duster Old vs New: Powertrains

Under the hood, the Duster’s evolution mirrors broader market trends. The discontinued model was offered with both petrol and diesel engines, including a popular 1.5-litre diesel in multiple states of tune before emission norms forced its exit.

The new Duster is petrol-only, but with a wider spread of technology. Turbo-petrol options remain, now joined by electrified variants, including mild-hybrid and an upcoming strong-hybrid powertrain expected to be detailed closer to launch.

Renault Duster Old vs New: Pricing and positioning

Before it left the market, the Duster was priced between ₹9.86 lakh and ₹14.25 lakh. The new generation is expected to start around the ₹10 lakh mark, placing it squarely back into the heart of the midsize SUV segment.

When it arrives, the revived Duster will once again take on established rivals such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, along with newer challengers that have reshaped buyer expectations during its absence.

