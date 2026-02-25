Renault Duster India launch confirmed for March 17

Renault has confirmed that the third-generation Duster will be launched in India on March 17. The announcement comes a month after the SUV made its India debut, marking its return to the market after being discontinued in December 2022.

The earlier Duster, based on the first-generation model, was taken off sale as the brand prepared for a new product cycle. Renault has skipped the second-generation version for India and will introduce the latest global model instead.

Bookings open, deliveries to follow soon

Bookings for the new Duster are currently open for ₹21,000. Renault says deliveries of the turbo-petrol variants are expected to begin by mid-April. The strong hybrid version is scheduled to reach customers closer to the festive season around Diwali 2026. The company will also offer a seven-year warranty with the SUV, which it claims is a first for Renault in India.

What’s different on the India-spec model?

The India-spec Duster differs slightly from the version sold in Europe. It retains the upright stance associated with the original model but features revised headlamps and connected LED taillamps. Other exterior elements include a sculpted bonnet, prominent front bumper with a silver insert, Renault lettering across the grille, squared wheel arches, roof rails and a contrasting rear bumper insert.

Inside, the dashboard follows a functional layout and comes equipped with a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in Google support. Other features include wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera. The SUV also gets a 17-feature ADAS suite. Boot capacity is rated at 700 litres when measured to the roof.

India-spec Renault Duster engine options

Powertrain options include a 1.3-litre Turbo TCe 160 petrol engine producing 163 PS and 280 Nm, paired with a six-speed wet-clutch DCT. The 1.8-litre E-Tech 160 strong hybrid uses a 1.4 kWh battery and an eight-speed DHT gearbox. A 1.0-litre TCe 100 petrol engine with 100 PS and 160 Nm will be available with a six-speed manual transmission.

