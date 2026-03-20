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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Renault Duster Iconic Edition Explained: What Makes This Top Spec Suv Stand Out

Renault Duster Iconic Edition Explained: What Makes This Top-Spec SUV Stand Out

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 20 Mar 2026, 10:58 am
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  • Renault's Duster Iconic Edition enhances visual appeal with adventure-inspired styling and exclusive features. It includes Himalayan-inspired embellishments, yellow accents, and 18-inch black alloy wheels. 

Renault Duster's Iconic Edition gets special badging on the side fenders.
Renault Duster's Iconic Edition gets special badging on the side fenders.
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Renault has elevated the appeal of its flagship trim with the Iconic Edition of the Duster, a version that focuses on exclusivity and visual differentiation rather than adding new hardware. It builds on the fully loaded Iconic variant and introduces a more lifestyle-oriented character for buyers who want their SUV to stand out.

Exterior Design: A distinct identity

The Iconic Edition’s biggest talking point is its adventure-inspired styling package. Renault has added Himalayan-inspired side embellishers that give the SUV a more rugged look. This is paired with iconic yellow decals on the doors, along with matching accents on the grille, roof bars and tailgate.

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These touches add contrast to the overall design and enhance the Duster’s strong SUV stance. The look is completed by 18-inch ‘Adventure’ black alloy wheels, which lend it a more aggressive and purposeful appearance.

The Duster Iconic Edition comes with black alloy wheels.
The Duster Iconic Edition comes with black alloy wheels.

Interior: Premium with a theme

Inside, the Iconic Edition carries forward the fully loaded cabin from the top trim but adds its own identity. The highlight is the mountain jade leatherette upholstery with contrast yellow stitching on the dashboard. There are also carbon finish elements and special stitching, giving the cabin a more premium and cohesive feel.

Features: Fully loaded package

Since it is based on the top-spec trim, the Iconic Edition comes with all the key features. These include the OpenR Link infotainment system with Google built-in, offering access to Maps, Assistant and Play Store.

Other highlights include ventilated front seats, powered seat adjustment, dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, and multi-sense drive modes with ambient lighting. On the safety front, it gets a 360-degree camera and 17 ADAS features.

What makes it special?

The Iconic Edition stands out for its design-led approach. It does not alter the mechanical setup or add new features, but instead focuses on creating a stronger visual identity.

For buyers who want a fully equipped Duster with added character and exclusivity, the Iconic Edition offers a more personalised take on the SUV experience.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 20 Mar 2026, 10:58 am IST

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