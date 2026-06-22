Renault Duster exports commence; first shipment of 750 vehicles sets course for South Africa

French automaker Renault has begun exports of the new Duster , with a first shipment of 750 vehicles departing from Chennai to South Africa. The shipment marks the beginning of Renault India’s export programme for the new Duster, with additional international markets planned in the coming months.

Renault has started exporting the new Duster from Chennai, shipping 750 units to South Africa. The SUV offers turbo-petrol engines, premium features, 5-star Bharat NCAP safety, and supports Renault’s global export ambitions.

Stephane Deblaise, CEO, Renault Group India, said, “The start of exports of the all-new Duster is an important moment for Renault India and a strong validation of the quality, capabilities, and competitiveness of our operations in Chennai. It reflects the progress we have made in building India into an integral part of Renault’s global industrial footprint."

Renault Duster: Specifications

The Renault Duster is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L TCe 100 three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which produces 98 bhp and 166 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission, and a 1.3L TCe 160 four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 160 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Key highlights of the Renault Duster include a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with integrated Google Assistant, a wireless phone charging pad, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof. Moreover, convenience features of the SUV include a powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, a six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree camera, along with a 17-feature ADAS suite. The boot space stands at 700 litres when measured up to the roof.

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The Duster is based on the flexible Renault Group Modular Platform (RGMP), which can accommodate multiple powertrain options. Additionally, the compact SUV has secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating across variants and powertrains. Not only that, but the company is expected to introduce a 1.8L strong hybrid-petrol engine later this year.

“India possesses all the fundamentals required to emerge as a leading automotive export hub: world-class manufacturing capabilities, engineering talent, scale, and a rapidly evolving logistics ecosystem. As Renault continues to expand its international footprint, India will play an increasingly strategic role in our plans. We remain committed to contributing to the country’s manufacturing ambitions and are working towards our objective of generating €2 billion in annual exports from India by 2030," Deblaise added.

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