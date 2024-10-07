Renault Duster-based Bigster teased ahead of Paris Motor Show debut

Renault Duster is gearing up for a comeback in India. What's more interesting is that a three-row seven-seater variant of the SUV is also in the pipeline. Likely to be christened as Renault Bigster, the SUV has been teased ahead of its public debut at the upcoming Paris Motor Show, which is scheduled to take place next week. Renault's sibling brand Dacia has teased the production-ready version of the Bigster SUV ahead of its official debut giving us a glimpse of what the Renault model will look like.