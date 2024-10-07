Renault Duster-based Bigster teased ahead of Paris Motor Show debut
- Renault Duster-based Bigster is a three-row SUV that is expected to launch in India.
Renault Duster is gearing up for a comeback in India. What's more interesting is that a three-row seven-seater variant of the SUV is also in the pipeline. Likely to be christened as Renault Bigster, the SUV has been teased ahead of its public debut at the upcoming Paris Motor Show, which is scheduled to take place next week. Renault's sibling brand Dacia has teased the production-ready version of the Bigster SUV ahead of its official debut giving us a glimpse of what the Renault model will look like.
The three-row Duster sibling will come to India in both Renault and Nissan guise throughout 2025. The Renault Bigster SUV will come sharing a whole lot of components with the Duster. However, there would be some significantly distinctive styling elements as well. There would be different front and rear profiles, while the alloy wheels too will adorn a new design. In an attempt to accommodate a third row, the SUV will come with a longer wheelbase.
Inside the cabin as well, the SUV will feature a distinctive layout compared to the Duster. Expect it to share a series of features and interior layout with the Duster, but there would be some additional features as well. The SUV is expected to be available in both six and seven-seater layouts. On the powertrain front, the upcoming SUV is expected to share the same engine options as the Renault Duster. In that case, the engine and transmission of the bigger Renault SUV will be same as the Duster. However, it is not clear, what the India-spec model will carry under its hood.
Upon arrival, the Renault Duster-based Bigster will play a key role in helping the French automaker to take on rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara etc.
