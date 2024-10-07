HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Is This What Seven Seater Renault Duster Will Look Like? Teaser Out Ahead Of Paris Motor Show

Renault Duster-based Bigster teased ahead of Paris Motor Show debut

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Oct 2024, 10:31 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Renault Duster-based Bigster is a three-row SUV that is expected to launch in India.
Renault Duster
Renault Duster-based Bigster is a three-row SUV that is expected to launch in India.
Renault Duster
Renault Duster-based Bigster is a three-row SUV that is expected to launch in India.

Renault Duster is gearing up for a comeback in India. What's more interesting is that a three-row seven-seater variant of the SUV is also in the pipeline. Likely to be christened as Renault Bigster, the SUV has been teased ahead of its public debut at the upcoming Paris Motor Show, which is scheduled to take place next week. Renault's sibling brand Dacia has teased the production-ready version of the Bigster SUV ahead of its official debut giving us a glimpse of what the Renault model will look like.

The three-row Duster sibling will come to India in both Renault and Nissan guise throughout 2025. The Renault Bigster SUV will come sharing a whole lot of components with the Duster. However, there would be some significantly distinctive styling elements as well. There would be different front and rear profiles, while the alloy wheels too will adorn a new design. In an attempt to accommodate a third row, the SUV will come with a longer wheelbase.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Renault Duster 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Duster 2025
Engine Icon1499 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Bolero 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Bolero 2024
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
Engine Icon1493.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Inside the cabin as well, the SUV will feature a distinctive layout compared to the Duster. Expect it to share a series of features and interior layout with the Duster, but there would be some additional features as well. The SUV is expected to be available in both six and seven-seater layouts. On the powertrain front, the upcoming SUV is expected to share the same engine options as the Renault Duster. In that case, the engine and transmission of the bigger Renault SUV will be same as the Duster. However, it is not clear, what the India-spec model will carry under its hood.

Upon arrival, the Renault Duster-based Bigster will play a key role in helping the French automaker to take on rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 07 Oct 2024, 10:31 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.