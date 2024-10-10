Renault Duster-based Dacia Bigster unveiled. Check details

Dacia, Renault 's budget brand in the global market has unveiled the new Bigster ahead of Paris Motor Show. The new SUV is based on the Renault Duster but the Bigster is the 7-seater version. It is expected that Renault's version of the Bigster will make its way to the Indian market in the future. The new Bigster is radically different from the one that used to be on sale in India.

Renault Bigster measures 4.57 metres in length, 1.81 metres in width, 1.71 metres in height and has a wheelbase of 2.7 metres. When compared, it is 230 mm longer and the wheelbase is 43 mm longer than the Duster.

Dacia Bigster: Specifications

Dacia will offer the Bigster with three powertrain options. There is a mild-hybrid petrol, strong hybrid petrol and LPG. The mild-hybrid Bigster is equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that delivers 140 horsepower and features a 48V system. This powertrain is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, directing power to the front wheels. Additionally, an optional all-wheel-drive system is available, which includes various driving modes such as Snow, Mud/Sand, Off-Road, Normal, Eco, and hill descent control. Another engine option is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol variant with mild-hybrid assistance that operates on both LPG and petrol, also generating up to 140 horsepower. According to Dacia, the Bigster LPG can achieve a range of 1,450 kilometers between refuelling, thanks to its 50-litre petrol tank and 49-litre LPG tank.

In the hybrid configuration, a 107-horsepower, four-cylinder petrol engine operates alongside two electric motors that produce 50 horsepower, supported by a 1.4 kWh battery pack. The total power output reaches 155 horsepower. This power is transmitted to the front wheels through a 4-speed automatic transmission for the petrol engine and a 2-speed transmission for the electric motor.

