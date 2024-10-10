HT Auto
Renault Duster-based Dacia Bigster unveiled. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Oct 2024, 14:49 PM
Dacia, Renault's budget brand, has introduced the Bigster SUV, a 7-seater variant of the Duster, ahead of the Paris Motor Show. It will come with thre
Dacia Bigster
Renault has unveiled the Duster officially in the global market. The same model will be coming to the Indian market later this year. This is the third generation of the SUV that will be going on sale. Duster will also be sold under the Dacia brand. 
Renault has updated the Duster SUV with a sharper face which includes a Y-shaped LED headlight unit, LED DRLs placed on the new-look grille, new bumper which makes the SUV appear more rugged than before, as well as new air intakes
At the sides, the new Duster comes with a new set of blacked-out alloy wheels placed under square-shaped wheel arches cladded with plastic for a rugged appearance and roof rails. 
At the rear, the SUV gets similar Y-shaped LED taillights and the Renault and Duster badge on the tailgate. Overall, Duster looks much more butch than before. 
Powering the 2024 Duster will be three engine options - a 1.6-litre petrol engine, a 1.2-litre petrol and an LPG powertrain. As of now, it is not known which engine options will be coming to the indian market. 
The 2024 Duster is based on CMF-B platform which is a flexible platform that was first used on the latest Sandero and Logan models, then on Jogger. The new platform has helped in increasing space for the passengers, and luggage and has also helped in electrification of the SUV.
The interior includes a new free-floating touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver display, bronze accents on the AC vents, steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, USB and wireless charging ports among others. The entire cabin of the five-seater SUV has been given a dual-tone theme.
Dacia will offer the Bigster with mild-hybrid petrol, a strong hybrid petrol and an LPG powertrain.
Dacia, Renault's budget brand in the global market has unveiled the new Bigster ahead of Paris Motor Show. The new SUV is based on the Renault Duster but the Bigster is the 7-seater version. It is expected that Renault's version of the Bigster will make its way to the Indian market in the future. The new Bigster is radically different from the one that used to be on sale in India.

Renault Bigster measures 4.57 metres in length, 1.81 metres in width, 1.71 metres in height and has a wheelbase of 2.7 metres. When compared, it is 230 mm longer and the wheelbase is 43 mm longer than the Duster.

(Read more: Renault India Launches Night & Day Limited Edition for Kwid, Triber, and Kiger)

Dacia Bigster: Specifications

2025 Dacia Bigster comes equipped with a digital instrument cluster as well as a touchscreen infotainment system.
2025 Dacia Bigster comes equipped with a digital instrument cluster as well as a touchscreen infotainment system.

Dacia will offer the Bigster with three powertrain options. There is a mild-hybrid petrol, strong hybrid petrol and LPG. The mild-hybrid Bigster is equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that delivers 140 horsepower and features a 48V system. This powertrain is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, directing power to the front wheels. Additionally, an optional all-wheel-drive system is available, which includes various driving modes such as Snow, Mud/Sand, Off-Road, Normal, Eco, and hill descent control. Another engine option is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol variant with mild-hybrid assistance that operates on both LPG and petrol, also generating up to 140 horsepower. According to Dacia, the Bigster LPG can achieve a range of 1,450 kilometers between refuelling, thanks to its 50-litre petrol tank and 49-litre LPG tank.

In the hybrid configuration, a 107-horsepower, four-cylinder petrol engine operates alongside two electric motors that produce 50 horsepower, supported by a 1.4 kWh battery pack. The total power output reaches 155 horsepower. This power is transmitted to the front wheels through a 4-speed automatic transmission for the petrol engine and a 2-speed transmission for the electric motor.

Watch: 2024 Renault Duster breaks cover with bolder design, new engine

Dacia Bigster: Design

In terms of design, Dacia has been able to retain most of the design elements that were found in the concept that was showcased back in 2021. It gets a butch design, flat bonnet and pronounced wheel arches. There are Y-accents in the headlamps as well as at the tail lamps and in the cabin too.

Dacia Duster: Features

Dacia Duster comes with a 7 or 10-inch digital instrument cluster whereas the touchscreen infotainment system measures 10.1-inches. Other features on offer are dual-zone climate control, an electric driver seat, Arkamys sound system, powered tailgate, wireless charging and a panoramic sunroof.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 10 Oct 2024, 12:57 PM IST
TAGS: Dacia Bigster

