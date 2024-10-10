Renault Duster-based Dacia Bigster unveiled. Check details

Dacia, Renault 's budget brand in the global market has unveiled the new Bigster ahead of Paris Motor Show. The new SUV is based on the Renault Duster but the Bigster is the 7-seater version. It is expected that Renault's version of the Bigster will make its way to the Indian market in the future. The new Bigster is radically different from the one that used to be on sale in India.

Dacia, Renault's budget brand, has introduced the Bigster SUV, a 7-seater variant of the Duster, ahead of the Paris Motor Show. It will come with thre

Renault Bigster measures 4.57 metres in length, 1.81 metres in width, 1.71 metres in height and has a wheelbase of 2.7 metres. When compared, it is 230 mm longer and the wheelbase is 43 mm longer than the Duster.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Renault Duster 2025 1499 cc 1499 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Citroen Aircross 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Bolero 2024 1999 cc 1999 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers

(Read more: Renault India Launches Night & Day Limited Edition for Kwid, Triber, and Kiger)

Dacia Bigster: Specifications

2025 Dacia Bigster comes equipped with a digital instrument cluster as well as a touchscreen infotainment system.

Dacia will offer the Bigster with three powertrain options. There is a mild-hybrid petrol, strong hybrid petrol and LPG. The mild-hybrid Bigster is equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that delivers 140 horsepower and features a 48V system. This powertrain is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, directing power to the front wheels. Additionally, an optional all-wheel-drive system is available, which includes various driving modes such as Snow, Mud/Sand, Off-Road, Normal, Eco, and hill descent control. Another engine option is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol variant with mild-hybrid assistance that operates on both LPG and petrol, also generating up to 140 horsepower. According to Dacia, the Bigster LPG can achieve a range of 1,450 kilometers between refuelling, thanks to its 50-litre petrol tank and 49-litre LPG tank.

In the hybrid configuration, a 107-horsepower, four-cylinder petrol engine operates alongside two electric motors that produce 50 horsepower, supported by a 1.4 kWh battery pack. The total power output reaches 155 horsepower. This power is transmitted to the front wheels through a 4-speed automatic transmission for the petrol engine and a 2-speed transmission for the electric motor.

Watch: 2024 Renault Duster breaks cover with bolder design, new engine

Dacia Bigster: Design

In terms of design, Dacia has been able to retain most of the design elements that were found in the concept that was showcased back in 2021. It gets a butch design, flat bonnet and pronounced wheel arches. There are Y-accents in the headlamps as well as at the tail lamps and in the cabin too.

Dacia Duster: Features

Dacia Duster comes with a 7 or 10-inch digital instrument cluster whereas the touchscreen infotainment system measures 10.1-inches. Other features on offer are dual-zone climate control, an electric driver seat, Arkamys sound system, powered tailgate, wireless charging and a panoramic sunroof.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: