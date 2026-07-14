Renault Duster Adventure Edition launched in India at 12.99 lakh; gets exclusive cosmetic updates

Renault India has launched the Duster Adventure Edition at a starting price of ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Introduced as a special edition of the iconic SUV, the new model celebrates the adventurous spirit that made the Duster one of the most recognisable SUVs in the Indian market. The special edition was unveiled on Bastille Day by Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, and Stephane Deblaise, CEO, Renault Group India.

According to Renault, the Adventure Edition honours the Duster's legacy of inspiring customers to venture beyond the daily commute. The SUV earned a strong reputation over the years for its ride quality, handling and capability across challenging terrain, making the Adventure theme a natural fit for the special edition.

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Renault Duster Adventure Edition: What's new?

The Duster Adventure Edition receives a number of exclusive cosmetic enhancements to distinguish it from the standard model. The highlight is the Adventure decal featuring topographical contour lines and the geographical coordinates of Leh (34.27 N, 77.60 E), paying tribute to the demanding terrain where the Duster established its off-road credentials.

The special edition also gets Adventure-specific embellishers and premium Adventure floor mats, adding to its distinctive appearance.

The Duster Adventure Edition will be offered in three variants.

Renault Duster Adventure Edition: Features

Apart from the cosmetic additions, the Adventure Edition retains the equipment available on the standard Duster. It comes equipped with full LED headlamps, an electric panoramic sunroof, an electric powered tailgate, connected car technology through the My Renault app, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 10.1-inch OpenR Link infotainment system and 17-inch Ocean alloy wheels.

Renault Duster Adventure Edition: Engine options

Renault has not made any mechanical changes to the SUV. The Adventure Edition is offered with three powertrain choices, including the Turbo TCe 100 engine paired with a manual gearbox, the Turbo TCe 160 with a six-speed manual transmission and the Turbo TCe 160 mated to a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

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Renault Duster Adventure Edition: Price

The Renault Duster Adventure Edition is available in three variants. The Adventure Turbo TCe 100 MT is priced at ₹12.99 lakh, while the Adventure Turbo TCe 160 MT costs ₹13.99 lakh. Buyers opting for the Turbo TCe 160 DCT will have to shell out ₹15.39 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Renault Duster Adventure Edition: Official statement

Speaking at the launch, Stéphane Deblaise, CEO, Renault Group India, said, "Iconic vehicles are remembered not simply for what they do, but for the place they earn in people's lives. Duster belongs to that rare category. Over the years, it became part of countless journeys and lasting memories for customers across India. The Adventure Edition celebrates the enduring connection that people continue to have with the Duster nameplate."

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