Renault Duster 7-seater to be called Boreal. Know more

Renault has confirmed the name of its upcoming seven-seater version of the Duster SUV. The seven-seater iteration of the Renault Duster SUV will be christened as Renault Boreal, as the French auto giant has confirmed. The OEM has stated that the SUV will carry this nomenclature in the international market beyond Europe. In that case, expect the India-spec seven-seater Duster to be christened as Boreal as well.

Renault is expected to launch the new generation Duster SUV in the Indian market sometime in mid-2026. This will mark the comeback of the SUV in the country, which was one of the best-selling models from the brand in India. Following the five-seater model would be its seven-seater iteration. However, don't expect it to come to the Indian market before 2027.

Renault Boreal is expected to break cover soon in the international market. The carmaker is aiming to launch it initially in the Latin American market, which is a stronghold of Renault. At a later stage, the carmaker would bring this to the Indian market. Renault has further stated that the Boreal will play a key role in the brand's International Game Plan 2027 and will illustrate the OEM's fresh worldwide ambition. Renault Boreal will launch in Latin America and progressively reach more than 70 countries, it further stated.

Just a few days ago, Renault India announced that it is planning to launch five new cars in the country in the next three years. First, there would be two next-generation cars, and then there would be two new SUVs based on a new platform. Finally, there would be a new electric vehicle in the lineup as well, which will mark the car manufacturer's entry into the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. The first new car is expected to go on sale in the coming months. Renault has further added that it aims to grab five per cent market share in the Indian passenger vehicle segment with new models that belong in the A, B+ and C segments of SUVs.

