Renault Duster 2026 Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price, Colours, Features

Renault Duster 2026 Latest Updates And Live Launch: Bold and rugged design One of the biggest talking points around the new Duster has been its design. Even with the new look, Renault has retained the strong SUV stance that made the Duster popular in the first place. A tall ride height and wide track give the vehicle a commanding road presence.

Renault Duster 2026 Latest Updates And Live Launch: Built on the new RGMP Platform The new Duster is built on Renault’s Group Modular Platform (RGMP). The architecture is designed to support multiple body styles and powertrains in the future, which could help Renault expand its product lineup in India over the coming years.

Renault Duster 2026 Latest Updates And Live Launch: A completely new generation model Unlike a simple facelift, the new Duster is an entirely new model developed on Renault’s latest platform. The SUV brings changes across the board, including a new design, updated interiors and a much more extensive technology package.

2026 Renault Duster Live Launch And Latest Updates: The comeback after four years Renault discontinued the previous-generation Duster in India in 2022. The new-generation model marks the return of the nameplate after a four-year hiatus and is likely to become Renault’s flagship product in the country.

2026 Renault Duster Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price expectations With a lot of people commenting on the official livestream that they have booked the new Renault Duster already in January, the anticipation about its pricing is high. Early estimates suggest that the SUV could be positioned in the ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom) bracket, placing it squarely in the heart of the midsize SUV segment.

Renault Duster 2026 Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price announcement expected later today While the carmaker had already unveiled the SUV earlier for the Indian market, it is expected to announce the official prices of the new Duster during the launch event today. The event is scheduled to begin at 11 AM and is being hosted in New Delhi.

Renault Duster 2026 Live Launch And Latest Updates: The Duster story Going back to where it all first started, the Duster played a key role in establishing the Renault name in India when it first arrived over a decade ago. With the SUV segment now more competitive than ever, the new model will become Renault’s flagship offering in the country and a cornerstone for its upcoming product strategy.