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Renault Duster 2026 Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price, Colours, Features

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 17 Mar 2026, 10:03 am
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  • The new-generation Renault Duster returns to India with turbo-petrol engines, fresh styling, ADAS tech and modern features to challenge the midsize SUV segment again.

The 2026 Renault Duster makes its India comeback with a new platform, updated design, and a feature-rich cabin.
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The all-new Renault Duster is set to make its long-awaited comeback in the Indian market today. Once credited with popularising the midsize SUV segment in the country, the Duster was discontinued in 2022. Now, Renault is bringing the nameplate back with a completely new generation that features a fresh design, modern tech and turbo-petrol powertrains.

Follow this live blog as we bring you all the key updates from the launch event.

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17 Mar 2026, 10:03 am IST

Renault Duster 2026 Latest Updates And Live Launch: Bold and rugged design

One of the biggest talking points around the new Duster has been its design. Even with the new look, Renault has retained the strong SUV stance that made the Duster popular in the first place. A tall ride height and wide track give the vehicle a commanding road presence.

17 Mar 2026, 09:48 am IST

Renault Duster 2026 Latest Updates And Live Launch: Built on the new RGMP Platform

The new Duster is built on Renault’s Group Modular Platform (RGMP). The architecture is designed to support multiple body styles and powertrains in the future, which could help Renault expand its product lineup in India over the coming years.

17 Mar 2026, 09:34 am IST

Renault Duster 2026 Latest Updates And Live Launch: A completely new generation model

Unlike a simple facelift, the new Duster is an entirely new model developed on Renault’s latest platform. The SUV brings changes across the board, including a new design, updated interiors and a much more extensive technology package.

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17 Mar 2026, 09:18 am IST

2026 Renault Duster Live Launch And Latest Updates: The comeback after four years

Renault discontinued the previous-generation Duster in India in 2022. The new-generation model marks the return of the nameplate after a four-year hiatus and is likely to become Renault’s flagship product in the country.

17 Mar 2026, 09:07 am IST

2026 Renault Duster Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price expectations

With a lot of people commenting on the official livestream that they have booked the new Renault Duster already in January, the anticipation about its pricing is high. Early estimates suggest that the SUV could be positioned in the 10 lakh to 20 lakh (ex-showroom) bracket, placing it squarely in the heart of the midsize SUV segment.

17 Mar 2026, 08:52 am IST

Renault Duster 2026 Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price announcement expected later today

While the carmaker had already unveiled the SUV earlier for the Indian market, it is expected to announce the official prices of the new Duster during the launch event today. The event is scheduled to begin at 11 AM and is being hosted in New Delhi.

17 Mar 2026, 08:37 am IST

Renault Duster 2026 Live Launch And Latest Updates: The Duster story

Going back to where it all first started, the Duster played a key role in establishing the Renault name in India when it first arrived over a decade ago. With the SUV segment now more competitive than ever, the new model will become Renault’s flagship offering in the country and a cornerstone for its upcoming product strategy.

17 Mar 2026, 08:22 am IST

Renault Duster 2026 Live Launch And Latest Updates: Renault Duster launch day today

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 Renault Duster launch in India. The iconic SUV returns to the market after being discontinued in 2022. Renault is positioning the new Duster as a crucial product to regain ground in the midsize SUV segment. Prices will be announced later today, with bookings and deliveries expected to follow shortly after the launch event.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 17 Mar 2026, 08:22 am IST
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