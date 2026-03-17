Renault Duster 2026 Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price, Colours, Features
- The new-generation Renault Duster returns to India with turbo-petrol engines, fresh styling, ADAS tech and modern features to challenge the midsize SUV segment again.
The all-new Renault Duster is set to make its long-awaited comeback in the Indian market today. Once credited with popularising the midsize SUV segment in the country, the Duster was discontinued in 2022. Now, Renault is bringing the nameplate back with a completely new generation that features a fresh design, modern tech and turbo-petrol powertrains.
Follow this live blog as we bring you all the key updates from the launch event.
Renault Duster 2026 Live Launch And Latest Updates: The Duster story
Going back to where it all first started, the Duster played a key role in establishing the Renault name in India when it first arrived over a decade ago. With the SUV segment now more competitive than ever, the new model will become Renault’s flagship offering in the country and a cornerstone for its upcoming product strategy.
Renault Duster 2026 Live Launch And Latest Updates: Renault Duster launch day today
Welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 Renault Duster launch in India. The iconic SUV returns to the market after being discontinued in 2022. Renault is positioning the new Duster as a crucial product to regain ground in the midsize SUV segment. Prices will be announced later today, with bookings and deliveries expected to follow shortly after the launch event.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.
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