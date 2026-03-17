Renault Duster 2026 Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price, Colours, Features

The all-new Renault Duster is set to make its long-awaited comeback in the Indian market today. Once credited with popularising the midsize SUV segment in the country, the Duster was discontinued in 2022. Now, Renault is bringing the nameplate back with a completely new generation that features a fresh design, modern tech and turbo-petrol powertrains.

Follow this live blog as we bring you all the key updates from the launch event.