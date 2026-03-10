Renault Bridger Concept unveiled; previews future sub-4m SUV for India

Renault has officially taken the wraps off the Bridger Concept, a much-awaited show car that previews an upcoming sub-4-metre SUV aimed at global markets, with India set to be the first destination for the production-spec model. The concept forms part of the company’s broader strategy to expand its presence in global markets and highlights the design approach Renault plans to adopt for future compact SUVs.

Up front, the Bridger Concept gets a squared-off fascia with slim headlamps stretching towards the grille

The Renault Bridger Concept adopts a distinctive stance, featuring a compact footprint with a more upright and rugged design ethos. The SUV comes riding on 18-inch wheels and offers 200 mm of ground clearance, bringing a noticeably taller and more robust silhouette when compared with typical crossovers. The squared-off front fascia features sharp lines and sculpted surfaces that extend into slim headlamps stretching towards the grille.

At the rear, Renault has opted for an externally mounted spare wheel on the tailgate, reinforcing the concept’s off-road-inspired styling cues. Additional design elements include pronounced wheel arches, prominent Renault lettering across the grille, and a Beige Dune Satin body finish to further emphasise its rugged styling.

Also Read : Renault Duster India launch confirmed for March 17

Renault Bridger Concept: Interior

The SUV rides on 18-inch wheels and offers a ground clearance of 200 mm. It carries a compact footprint paired with an upright stance and rugged design cues

While the concept measures under four metres in length, Renault says the cabin has been designed to maximise interior space, particularly for rear occupants, with a claimed knee room of 200 mm. Boot space stands at 400 litres, positioning the Bridger as a practical compact SUV. The driving position is elevated in order to provide improved visibility and a sense of security for passengers.

Also Read : Renault Group Modular Platform – a game changer for Renault?

Renault Bridger Concept: India launch and future plans

Renault plans to introduce the production version in India before the end of 2027

Renault has confirmed that the Bridger Concept previews a future production-series SUV that will be developed on our shroes. The model will be based on the Renault Group’s new modular platform dubbed RGMP Small and will likely support multiple powertrain options depending on market requirements, including ICE, hybrid and electric variants.

The production version of the concept is scheduled to initially arrive in India before the end of 2027, with launches in additional markets expected to follow thereafter. Renault says the project has been developed under an accelerated programme that aims to transition the SUV from concept to production in under two years.

The Bridger Concept also forms part of the French carmaker’s wider product and electrification strategy. The brand plans to introduce 26 new vehicles globally over the next four years as it works towards the milestone of selling more than two million vehicles annually by 2030. Renault further aims to increase the share of electrified powertrains across its portfolio, with a target of making EV and hybrid models account for roughly half of its global sales by the end of the decade.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: