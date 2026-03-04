HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Renault Bridger Concept To Preview Brand's Upcoming Made In India Sub 4 Meter Suv

Renault Bridger concept to preview brand's new made-in-India sub-4-meter SUV

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 04 Mar 2026, 21:10 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Renault has announced the name of its upcoming concept, Bridger. The compact SUV concept, previewing a future Made-in-India production model, will make its global debut on March 10 during Renault Group’s futuREady plan.

Renault Bridger Concept
The Bridger Concept is expected to preview a future production SUV that will be developed in India.
Renault Bridger Concept
The Bridger Concept is expected to preview a future production SUV that will be developed in India.
Get Launch Updates on
Renault Kardian arrow icon
Notify me

Renault has revealed the name of its upcoming concept vehicle, which will be called the Bridger Concept. The show car is set to make its global debut on March 10 during the presentation of the Renault Group’s futuREady strategic plan.

The Bridger Concept is expected to preview a future production SUV that will be developed in India. Renault has identified India as a key market for its next phase of international expansion, and the concept signals the direction the brand plans to take with its upcoming urban-focused models.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
MG Hector
Engine Icon1451 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Kardian (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Kardian
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Renault Bigster (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Bigster
Engine Icon1299 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 13 - 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Renault's new sub-4-meter SUV to developed in India

According to the company, the concept represents a compact SUV designed for city use but with a focus on interior space. Renault says the vehicle will be under four metres in length, placing it in a size bracket that remains particularly relevant for markets such as India.

Why Renault chose the name ‘Bridger’

The name “Bridger" is derived from the English word “bridge." Renault says the idea behind the name is to suggest connection and versatility, while also fitting into the brand’s existing naming approach. Sylvia dos Santos, Head of Naming Strategy at Renault’s Global Marketing Division, said the name follows a pattern used on other Renault models, such as the Renault Duster, using an English word with a simple and easily recognisable structure.

More details expected on March 10

Renault has not yet released design images or technical details of the concept. Those will be shared when the Bridger Concept is unveiled on March 10 as part of the futuREady strategy presentation.

The concept is expected to offer a first look at a new compact SUV that Renault plans to develop for markets including India. More information about the vehicle and its potential production version should become clear once the concept is officially revealed.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2026, 21:10 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.