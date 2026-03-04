Renault Bridger concept to preview brand's new made-in-India sub-4-meter SUV

Renault has revealed the name of its upcoming concept vehicle, which will be called the Bridger Concept. The show car is set to make its global debut on March 10 during the presentation of the Renault Group’s futuREady strategic plan.

The Bridger Concept is expected to preview a future production SUV that will be developed in India. Renault has identified India as a key market for its next phase of international expansion, and the concept signals the direction the brand plans to take with its upcoming urban-focused models.

Renault's new sub-4-meter SUV to developed in India

According to the company, the concept represents a compact SUV designed for city use but with a focus on interior space. Renault says the vehicle will be under four metres in length, placing it in a size bracket that remains particularly relevant for markets such as India.

Why Renault chose the name ‘Bridger’

The name “Bridger" is derived from the English word “bridge." Renault says the idea behind the name is to suggest connection and versatility, while also fitting into the brand’s existing naming approach. Sylvia dos Santos, Head of Naming Strategy at Renault’s Global Marketing Division, said the name follows a pattern used on other Renault models, such as the Renault Duster, using an English word with a simple and easily recognisable structure.

More details expected on March 10

Renault has not yet released design images or technical details of the concept. Those will be shared when the Bridger Concept is unveiled on March 10 as part of the futuREady strategy presentation.

The concept is expected to offer a first look at a new compact SUV that Renault plans to develop for markets including India. More information about the vehicle and its potential production version should become clear once the concept is officially revealed.

