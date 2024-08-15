Remembering Suzuki's best: Iconic models that ruled Indian roads

The Japanese automotive manufacturer, Suzuki has come a long way since it released its first vehicle the 800 in 1983 in India. Suzuki has been one of the giants that ruled the Indian automobile market for a long time. With various models and facelifts, adapting to consumer demands to stay ahead of the game. However, some of their best models are lost forever, going out of production, but live in the hearts of every enthusiast to this day. Here is a rundown of five awesome Suzuki vehicles in India in no particular order.

Suzuki Kizashi

Introduced in 2011 by the brand, Suzuki Kizashi was an aggressive move towards the premium sedan segment. The Kizashi was conceptualised with great design and got a 5-star safety rating at ANCAP. It had ample interior space and a powerful 2.4-litre engine. It was equipped with features like leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, projector headlamps and an advanced infotainment display. Despite these offerings and great reviews from critics, the Kizashi struggled for sales volumes before being sacked from the India lineup.

The Kizashi got much better styling as well as fit and finish quality as compared to the rest of its siblings.

Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Grand Vitara was first introduced in 2003 when the market was catching up with the idea of SUVs. It had an inherent ability to handle even the tough off-road conditions owing to its ground clearance. A combo of great performance and comfort, it was solidly manufactured with a 2.4-litre engine pushing power to all fours via the 4WD system. The 4WD made the Vitara useful not just on city roads but during adventure trips as well. After a long period of absence, the Grand Vitara made its comeback into the Indian markets in 2022.

The Suzuki Grand Vitara became a choice for the affluent with its price tag.

Suzuki Gypsy King

Suzuki's Gypsy King is another of Suzuki's most famous models to reach India back in the early 1985s. Known for its ruggedness and off-road ability, the Gypsy King managed to find a place in many adventure-seeking and off-road enthusiast hearts. Further, it was used extensively by the Indian Armed Forces. Its simplistic design and reliability made it dear to all, despite the ceased production in recent years. The king of all-terrain was replaced by its successor the Maruti Suzuki Jimny which too has phenomenal ability to tackle tricky terrains.

A version of the Gypsy king is still used in army demonstrations wherein the car is fully disassembled and reassembled within a matter of minutes.

Suzuki SX4

Launched in 2006, the Suzuki SX4 became a preference for many due to its interior space, flexibility and great performance. It was offered with a 1.6-litre petrol engine, without VVT initially but was later updated to the 1.6 L engine with VVT. It also got a 1.3-litre Fiat diesel motor with variable geometry turbo. The SX4's production has stopped but the Indian enthusiasts continue to maintain the car in their garages.

The name SX4 was an abbreviation of Sports X-over 4 Seasons.

Suzuki Zen

Zen was a small hatchback that stole the hearts of most Indian drivers, the minute it was released in the early 1990s. Being small the Zen became a daily for urban commuters, based on fuel efficiency and ease of handling. The ‘Zero Noise Engine’ (Zen) gained popularity due to its practical design and affordable price, many Indians found the Zen handy in the 1990s. People modified it aggressively to make over 100 bhp. It briefly also got a classic edition facelift which completely transformed the way it looked.

The Zen was widely seen plying the roads throughout the whole country.

While out of production, these vehicles remain the automotive industry landmark of India. Suzuki's innovative designs and reliable performance of these models are still adored by car enthusiasts and collectors.

