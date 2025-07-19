Range Rover Velar Autobiography: 5 key things to know before you buy

Here are five key highlights of the newly launched Range Rover Velar Autobiography:

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has launched the new Range Rover Velar Autobiography variant in India, priced at ₹89.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned ₹5 lakh above the Dynamic SE trim, the Autobiography brings a richer blend of luxury, technology, and off-road capability. This variant builds on the Velar’s modern design and elevates it with high-end materials, enhanced in-cabin features, and a broader equipment list.

1 Interior The Velar Autobiography’s interior has been upgraded to deliver a more premium experience. It comes equipped with Full Extended Windsor leather upholstery, extending across the dashboard, door panels, and seats. Complementing the leather are Suede cloth headlining and a sliding panoramic roof, which enhance both luxury and openness. Comfort features include 20-way power-adjustable front seats with massage function, power-recline rear seats, and four-zone climate control—a first for the Velar in India. Configurable ambient lighting allows users to tailor the mood inside the cabin, while the cabin air purification system ensures a cleaner and healthier in-car environment.

2 Technology Tech enhancements are a big part of what sets the Autobiography apart. It features the Meridian 3D Surround Sound System for a more immersive audio experience, along with a host of driver assistance technologies such as a 3D Surround Camera, Wade Sensing, and Terrain Response 2, which optimizes off-road performance based on different surfaces. The SUV also benefits from Electronic Air Suspension, allowing the ride height to be adjusted for better ride quality and ground clearance. The Adaptive Dynamics system continuously monitors the vehicle’s movements and adjusts the suspension settings accordingly for a smoother drive.

3 Design While the Velar’s design remains largely unchanged, the Autobiography trim adds a few bespoke elements that enhance its road presence. It continues with the signature floating roof design, flush-fitting door handles, and Pixel LED headlights with signature daytime running lights (DRLs). A key visual update is the inclusion of 20-inch Satin Dark Grey alloy wheels with Burnished Copper accents, giving the SUV a more sophisticated look. The model also sports a contrasting black roof, adding a sportier edge to its overall appearance.

5 Rivals The Range Rover Velar Autobiography competes in the high-end mid-size luxury SUV segment, going up against rivals like the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Volvo XC90, and Audi Q7. While those models are known for their performance and features, the Velar Autobiography sets itself apart with its distinctive British design, minimalist aesthetics, and a more refined, serene cabin.

