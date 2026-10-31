Range Rover SV Sawai Collection launched in India at 4.90 crore, limited to 18 units

Range Rover has unveiled the SV Sawai Collection in India, comprising three limited-edition versions inspired by the architectural heritage of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. The collection is limited to 18 vehicles worldwide, with six units each of the Sawai Jaipur, Sawai Jodhpur and Sawai Jaisalmer editions. Prices start at ₹4.90 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The three editions have been developed through Range Rover Bespoke, the brand's personalisation programme. Each version gets a distinct exterior colour, interior finish and detailing based on the architecture and cultural identity of the city it represents.

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The collection takes its name from 'Sawai', a historic royal title traditionally associated with exceptional capability, wisdom and distinction. It is the third India-specific collection from Range Rover, following the SV Ranthambore Edition and SV Masāra Edition.

Range Rover SV Sawai Collection: What is different about the three editions?

The Sawai Jaipur Edition draws inspiration from Jaipur's pink architecture. It gets a warm rose-tinted exterior paired with an Ecru interior. The colour combination is based on the terracotta-pink facades that define the historic centre of the Pink City.

The Sawai Jodhpur Edition takes inspiration from the Blue City and its architectural landscape against the Thar Desert. It features a soft-toned blue exterior, with Liberty Blue carpets and matching leather-bound finishes inside the cabin.

The Sawai Jaisalmer Edition, meanwhile, draws from the sandstone architecture of the Golden City. It gets a satin golden exterior finish paired with a Caraway and Perlino duotone interior. The colour scheme is intended to reflect the changing shades of Jaisalmer's sandstone structures and surrounding desert landscape.

All three versions have been developed under the Range Rover Bespoke programme, with the choice of exterior shades, interior materials and finishes tailored to their respective themes.

Range Rover SV Sawai Collection: Engine and performance

The three editions are powered by a 4.4-litre petrol engine that produces 395 kW of power and 750 Nm of peak torque. The engine specifications are common across the Sawai Jaipur, Sawai Jodhpur and Sawai Jaisalmer editions.

Commenting on the launch, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said the collection reflects the architectural character and craftsmanship of Rajasthan through three distinct Bespoke editions. He also highlighted India's growing importance as both a luxury automotive market and a source of design inspiration for the brand.

The Range Rover SV Sawai Collection follows the SV Ranthambore and SV Masāra editions, continuing the brand's series of India-focused special editions developed around the country's cultural and architectural heritage.

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