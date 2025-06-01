Range Rover SV Masara Edition launched in India at 4.99 crore. Restricted to only 12 units

Bringing its second India-exclusive special edition to the market, JLR has launched the new Range Rover SV Masara Edition, priced at ₹4.99 crore (ex-showroom). The new Range Rover SV Masara Edition is developed for India by Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division and takes inspiration from the rare blue sapphire found in the Himalayas. This is the brand’s second India-exclusive edition after the Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition launched last year, and much like the former, the new Masara Edition will be restricted to just 12 units.

Range Rover SV Masara Edition: What’s Special?

The new Masara Edition traces its origins to the blue sapphire found in the Himalayas. Masara translates to sapphire in Sanskrit, further establishing its India connect. The luxury SUV sports a special satin-finish blue paint hue that looks fantastic, and is complemented by the silver chrome and Corinthian Bronze accents on the grille, bumpers, and sides. The ‘SV’ badging across the exterior ensures it tells you this is a special Range Rover. The Masara Edition rides on 23-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels finished in silver and bronze, with black brake calipers.

The cabin gets the blue and cream colour scheme with ash veneer and ceramic white finish all across, including specially embroidered seats inspired by the blue sapphire

The cabin also continues the blue theme and features a blue and cream dual-tone finish, with seats upholstered in premium perlino leather and complemented by a light cream ash burr veneer and a white ceramic finish. The special edition features embroidered seats that mimic the design of the sapphire, while personalised scatter cushions are available in a contrasting colour option. The scuff plates on all four doors adorn the ‘SV Bespoke’ branding, as well as the ‘Masāra’ Edition’ and ‘1 of 12’ designation.

The Masara Edition comes with all the bells and whistles including a refrigerator, electrically operable tray table and cupholders, a panoramic sunroof, reclining and massaging rear seats, and more

Based on the Range Rover SV, you get all the niceness of the special luxury SUV, including the electrically operable tray table, the rear seat entertainment package, a refrigerator between the second row seats, and electrically deployable cupholders. You also get the 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, a Meridian sound system, wireless charging, and more. On the safety front, the Range Rover SV packs multiple airbags, ESC, a 360-degree camera, advanced driver assistance systems and more.

Range Rover SV Masara Edition: Specifications

Powering the Range Rover Masāra Edition is the 4.4-litre V8 turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 607 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. This behemoth of an SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds, while being equally capable off-road with a water-wading depth of 900 mm.

The Range Rover SV Masara Edition arrives in India from the UK as a full import

In terms of competition, the new Range Rover SV takes on the Mercedes-Maybach GLS, Bentley Bentayga, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan. However, the new Masara Edition gets an edge in terms of exclusivity, in a space that’s already made for some highly exclusive individuals. JLR India says that nearly all 12 models have been booked.

