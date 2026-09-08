⁠Range Rover SV gets four dual-tone bespoke colour options

Range Rover has added a new duo-tone fade paint finish to its bespoke personalisation program, available only on the flagship SV variant. The new treatment is unlike a traditional two-tone paint scheme, where there is a sharp division between colours; instead, it transitions gradually from one colour to the other. The effect starts across the roof and bonnet, before flowing effortlessly down the sides and toward the rear of the SUV.

Range Rover has introduced a bespoke duo-tone fade finish exclusively for the SV, offering four colour combinations, hand-applied blending, matching interiors, and petrol or electric powertrains

Range Rover SV: Dual-tone colour options

Customers can choose from four curated colour combinations, all featuring an Obsidian base paired with a contrasting upper shade. The company has introduced Velvet Depths, Sunstone Lustre, Ashen Amaranthine, and Nacre Allure as four dual-tone colour options. Range Rover highlights that a corresponding dual-tone interior theme complements each exterior combination.

As per the company, the desired fade effect requires a meticulous application process. The base colour is applied first, followed by the contrasting shade, with the final blending process carried out by hand rather than through automated machinery. This bespoke approach is intended to ensure a smooth transition between the two colours.

Range Rover has not announced a fixed price for the dual-tone fade option. As with other Bespoke commissions, pricing is expected to vary depending on the customer's individual specification and requirements.

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Range Rover SV: Highlights

The Range Rover SV continues to sit at the top of the SUV's line-up and is offered with two powertrain options. The petrol version uses a 4.4L twin-turbocharged V8 mild-hybrid engine developing 537 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the electric version offers a claimed driving range of up to 600 km on a single charge.

The SV is currently the only Range Rover variant eligible for the marque's Bespoke personalisation programme, allowing customers to specify a wider range of exclusive exterior and interior finishes.

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