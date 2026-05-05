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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Range Rover Sv And Sport Get A Price Cut Up To 75 Lakh

Range Rover SV and Sport get a price cut up to 75 lakh

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 05 May 2026, 13:10 pm
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  • JLR India has revised prices for its UK-imported Range Rover CBU models, aiming to pass on anticipated FTA benefits to customers. 

Range Rover Sport now gets a price cut of ₹40 lakh.
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Jaguar Land Rover India has announced a major price revision for its flagship Range Rover CBU models imported from the UK, in anticipation of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The move is aimed at passing on expected duty benefits to customers ahead of the agreement’s formal rollout.

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The biggest beneficiaries are the Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV. The Range Rover SVnow starts at 3.50 crore (ex-showroom), down from 4.25 crore, a reduction of 75 lakh. Meanwhile, the Range Rover Sport SV is now priced at 2.35 crore, compared to its earlier 2.75 crore, making it 40 lakh more accessible.

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Added Value for Range Rover SV

Alongside the price revision, the Range Rover SV now offers greater value with the inclusion of SV Ultra Metallic paint options in both gloss and satin finishes as standard. This update enhances its appeal in the luxury SUV segment and strengthens its overall value proposition.

Range Rover SV gets a price cut of 75 lakh

Brand’s Take on the Move

Rajan Amba, Managing Director of JLR India, stated that the decision reflects a customer-first approach, with the brand proactively extending anticipated FTA benefits. He added that the revised pricing is expected to make the SV portfolio more accessible to a wider set of buyers.

No Impact on Locally Assembled Models

The price revision applies only to CBU models imported from the UK. Locally assembled offerings such as the standard Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar and Discovery Sport will remain unaffected by the FTA.

Defender, Discovery Prices Stay Unchanged

Models like the Land Rover Defender and Land Rover Discovery will also continue with their current pricing, as they are manufactured in Slovakia and do not fall under the scope of the India-UK FTA.

Effective Immediately

The revised pricing is effective immediately, underlining JLR India’s intent to stay ahead of regulatory changes while reinforcing its position in India’s luxury SUV market.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 05 May 2026, 13:10 pm IST
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