Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition launched in India at ₹1.90 crore, inspired by Range Stormer concept

Tata-owned British luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has launched a limited-run Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition in India, priced at ₹1.90 crore (ex-showroom). The special edition is based on the design of the Range Stormer concept that was revealed at the 2004 Detroit Auto Show. It also incorporates styling and equipment influenced by the Range Rover Sport Autobiography and flagship SV variants.

JLR has launched the Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition in India at ₹ 1.90 crore, featuring exclusive styling, premium interiors and a 537 hp V8 mild-hybrid powertrain.

Deliveries of the Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition in India are scheduled to begin in October 2026. The limited-production SUV gets exclusive exterior and interior detailing, along with a powerful twin-turbocharged V8 mild-hybrid powertrain.

Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition: Exterior

The Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition is offered in three exterior colours. These include Santorini Black and Ostuni Pearl White, while the third option is the exclusive Sanguinello Orange shade. According to JLR, the Sanguinello Orange finish takes inspiration from the orange-coloured Range Stormer concept and the Vesuvius Orange First Edition of the Range Rover Sport, which was introduced in 2005.

Customers can also specify a Black Exterior Pack, which adds gloss-black elements to several exterior components, including the roof and outside rear-view mirror housings. The special edition further stands out with subtle ‘TWENTY’ lettering placed across selected areas of the SUV. The model rides on 23-inch alloy wheels finished in Gloss Sparkle Silver as standard, while Gloss Black wheels are available as an option.

Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition: Interior and features

The special-edition treatment is more noticeable inside the cabin. The door sills feature illuminated ‘TWENTY EDITION’ branding, while the centre console carries ‘TWENTY’ lettering and is finished in a forged carbon veneer.

The cabin follows an all-black theme, complemented by a black suede headliner that gives the interior a darker and more performance-focused appearance.

The SUV also gets Ebony Windsor leather seats, drawing inspiration from those offered in the Range Rover Sport SV. Apart from these exclusive touches, the cabin largely retains the equipment found on other high-spec versions of the Range Rover Sport.

Feature highlights include a Meridian sound system, active air suspension, Terrain Response driving modes, all-wheel steering, an electronically controlled differential and torque vectoring through braking.

Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition: Engine and performance

Powering the Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition is a 4.4L twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with a mild-hybrid system. The powertrain develops 537 hp and 750 Nm of peak torque, paired with an eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. The company claims that the limited-edition SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds. While the Twenty Edition receives several exclusive cosmetic and equipment upgrades, its mechanical package remains unchanged compared with other V8-powered Range Rover Sport variants.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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