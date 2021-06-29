Range Rover Sport SVR performance SUV launched at 2.19 crore

Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday officially launched the latest version of Range Rover Sport SVR performance SUV in the country at ₹2.19 crore (ex showroom). Jaguar Land Rover specifically targeting customers who are also enthusiastic drivers.

The enthusiasm is primarily fueled by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine inside Range Rover Sport SVR that is capable of putting out 567 hp and has 700 Nm of torque on offer. Despite its sporty yet imposing road presence, the SUV hits 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

Designed, engineered and developed by Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations, the SUV makes use of Range Rover Sport’s lightweight and robust all-aluminium architecture while still promising to offer an opulent drive that is even capable of tackling challenges beyond the tarmac.

In terms of exterior appearance that also help performance, the Range Rover Sport SVR now has a reworked front bumper design with vents that promise to enhance brake cooling. During more engaging drives, the performance brake pads and discs claim to improve performance, especially at higher temperatures. Body-colored detailing at the rear and an SVR badge also help to identify the SVR.

Much is also being promised in the cabin of the SUV. The lightweight SVR Performance seats seek to give these an athletic silhouette while also aiding comfort in long journeys. These are done in perforated Windsor leather while the seat backs are finished in satin black and with an emossed SVR logo on the headrests.

A look at the cabin of the Range Rover Sport SVR.

Completing the experience of sitting inside the Range Rover Sport SVR is a 19-speaker 825 watts Meridian Surround Sound System, complete with dual-channel subwoofer.

The Range Rover Sport SVR is obviously meant for the niche performance-focused clientele and could be a viable option for those seeking a blend of luxury and performance. "Range Rover SVR redefines & further elevates performance and luxury in an SUV by leveraging the best of bespoke British design and engineering," says Rohit Suri, President and MD at Jaguar Land Rover India. "I am sure that Range Rover Sport SUV enthusiasts and fans will simply love this latest offering combining formidable British engineering craftsmanship with high end and refined luxury."

Jaguar Land Rover has had a busy past few weeks with a slew of launches in the Indian car market. While the I-Pace EV was already brought in earlier this year, before the second wave of the pandemic, it has shifted gears up to drive in the new F-Pace, the updated Velar and also announced pre-launch bookings for its F-Pace SVR.