New Range Rover Sport SV Carbon offers exclusive detailing and interiors: Know more

The Range Rover Sport SV Carbon has been recently unveiled and is slated for a global debut at Monterey Car Week on August 13, 2025. The new variant is the latest addition to the brand’s luxury performance flagship SUV, joining the recently launched Sport SV and SV Black Edition in the lineup. With the new Carbon edition, the Sport SV gets new cosmetic touches and features while shedding some weight to enhance performance.

The Sport SV Carbon comes with a curated selection of four exclusive colour options as well as one option from the SV Premium Palette. It is offered with the Forged Carbon Exterior Pack as standard, bringing stealthy carbon fibre detailing all around the car, including on the front grille, bumper, and the Active Quad Exhausts. Interested buyers can have the Twill Carbon finish with a distinctive diagonal weave pattern and an exposed carbon fibre hood.

The Range Rover Sport SV Carbon rides on 23-inch forged alloy wheels complemented by Anodised Black brake calipers as standard. If these are not light enough, buyers can choose to spec out their SUV with the optional, ultra‑lightweight 23‑inch Carbon Fibre Wheels, which contribute to 76 kg of total weight savings. The Sport SV Carbon can also be kitted out with lightweight Carbon Ceramic Brakes for those looking for the best braking performance. These feature exclusive eight-piston SV calipers, which are offered in blue, yellow, carbon bronze and black options.

Range Rover Sport SV Carbon: Interior design

The Range Rover Sport SV Carbon features exclusive carbon fibre detailing that extends to the dashboard and seatbacks

The carbon fibre detailing extends to the Sport SV Carbon’s interior, with forged carbon detailing seen on the seatbacks as well as the dashboard. Once again, buyers are given the option for a Twill Carbon finish on the interior. The Carbon edition is further offered in four interior upholstery options, including perforated Windsor Leather seats in Ebony, Rosewood/Ebony, Light Cloud/Ebony or, for those seeking a leather‑free option, Cinder Grey/Ebony seats made from a perforated Ultrafabrics material. The cabin further features SV illuminated treadplates as well as an Extended Moonlight Chrome detailing.

Range Rover Sport SV Carbon: Engine and performance

The Sport SV Carbon derives its power from the 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged mild-hybrid V8 that underpins other models in the SV range. This unit is capable of producing 626 bhp and 720 Nm of torque and allows for a top speed of up to 290 kmph.

The Range Rover Sport SV Carbon rounds off the performance-focused SV lineup and is available to order via the official website ahead of its August 13 launch. The standard Sport SV is offered from ₹2.95 crore (ex-showroom) and the Carbon edition is expected to carry a slight premium.

