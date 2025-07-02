Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition unveiled with all-black theme and 626 bhp V8

Land Rover has revealed a stealthier version of its high-performance SUV, the Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition. Unveiled ahead of its global public preview at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the newest version takes the all black approach to the next level with monochrome finishes inside and out. While it continues to be based on the standard SV model, the Black Edition introduces design and trim updates that give it an even more assertive character.

Underneath its bonnet, the Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition carries over the identical 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 mild-hybrid petrol powerplant that puts out 626 bhp and 750Nm of torque.

Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition: Design

The most striking aspect of the new Black Edition is, unsurprisingly, its uniform black finish. Painted in Narvik Black, the SUV is fitted with a full Gloss Black Exterior Pack, extending to everything from the grille and badges to the alloy wheels and exhausts. Land Rover designers have gone beyond typical blackout treatments, applying a deep gloss finish to nearly every exterior element — including a carbon fibre bonnet, 23-inch gloss black forged alloy wheels, and quad black tailpipes.

The rear tailgate introduces a black ceramic SV roundel for the first time for the brand. Overall, the visual styling reinforces the muscular lines of the Sport SV, presenting a more assertive presence without changing the fundamental silhouette.

Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition: Features

Inside, the black theme carries on with Ebony Windsor leather interior trim, Gloss Grand Black interior trim, and illuminated SV Black treadplates. The cabin aims to blend performance cues with luxury, housing sculpted sport seats, premium materials, and the brand’s signature minimalistic dashboard design.

Technology remains a core part of the package, with the SUV retaining features like ‘Body and Soul’ front seats — which integrate wellness-focused audio systems — and the brand’s latest 6D Dynamics suspension system. The latter plays a key role in improving both ride comfort and handling, especially at high speeds or under heavy cornering.

Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition: Specs

Underneath its bonnet, the SV Black Edition carries over the identical 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 mild-hybrid petrol powerplant that puts out 626 bhp and 750Nm of torque. Performance data is identical to the regular SV variant — 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds, top speed of 290 kmph. The mild-hybrid arrangement of the powertrain provides instant acceleration without sacrificing refinement, while the sophisticated suspension keeps the heftier SUV buttoned up at high speeds.

