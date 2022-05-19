Range Rover Sport SUV priced at 1.64 crore; bookings open, launch late 2022

Jaguar Land Rover has announced pricing of the 2022 Range Rover Sport SUV in India with a starting tag of ₹1.64 crore (ex-showroom). The carmaker has officially opened bookings for the all-new Range Rover Sport from today and will launch the vehicle later this year. The new Range Rover Sport is available with the six-cylinder 48 V mild-hybrid Ingenium diesel engine delivering a power of 297 hp and 650 Nm torque of peak torque. The carmaker is offering the SUV in four editions which include the Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, Autobiography and a First Edition, which will feature a specially curated specification.

The Range Rover Sport was unveiled for the world just last week. In India, the SUV will be brought via Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. The deliveries of the SUV is expected to start from November this year.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director at Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “The New Range Rover Sport redefines sporting luxury, effortlessly combining assertive and instinctive on-road performance with trademark Range Rover refinement, progressive design sophistication and connected convenience."

The new Range Rover Sport SUV comes with improved styling cues which include stealth-like front grille, Digital LED headlights and signature DRLs. At the rear, the SUV gets a sculpted tailgate with a full-width feature and LED taillights. The SUV sits on 21-inch alloy wheels which can be upgraded to 22-inch alloys on demand.

The interior of the new Range Rover Sport boasts of a 13.1-inch curved touchscreen infotainment display. It is equipped with the carmaker's latest Pivi Pro infotainment. The SUV also gets a 13.7-inch digital driver display, Alexa voice assistance, air purifier, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging among other features.

The upholstery is done in a new Moonlight Chrome colour combination. It also offers 22-way adjustable, heated and ventilated electric memory front seats with massage function and winged headrests.

JLR said that its Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) will allow the Range Rover Sport with seamless connected technologies, including Software Over The Air (SOTA) remote updates for 63 electronic modules.

The new Range Rover Sport will also offer the carmaker's new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). All variants will be offered with 3D Surround Camera, including front and rear parking sensors, Wade Sensing, ClearSight Ground View and Manoeuvring Lights – Cruise Control and Driver Condition Monitor.

