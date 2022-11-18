Range Rover, Range Rover Sport cruise past EuroNCAP crash tests with perfect 5

Range Rover and Range Rover Sport SUVs have both managed a perfect five-star safety rating in the latest round of Euro NCAP crash tests. Following siblings which have managed a perfect score over the past several years - Evoque was the first with a fifer back in 2011, both of these SUVs now have one more claim to fame, apart from styling, features and some serious driving abilities.

Based on a new mixed-metal, flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture, both Range Rover and Range Rover Sport managed to cruise forward in the Euro NCAP crash tests. Range Rover scored 87 per cent for Child Occupant Protection and 72 per cent for Vulnerable Road Users, while the Range Rover Sport achieved an 85 per cent rating for Adult Occupant Protection. Both SUVs obtained 82 per cent for Safety Assist.

The SUVs also come with a range of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) which add a further layer of protection for the driver and occupants. These include Adaptive Cruise Control and Steering Assist, Park Assist, 3D Surround Camera and ClearSight Ground View, Pre-emptive suspension and Driver Condition Response.

The crash test results have come as a shot in the arm for Jaguar Land Rover which claims that it is proof of what the company has been claiming for quite some time now. “These excellent Euro NCAP results are a direct result of the hard work and expertise that goes into designing, engineering and manufacturing vehicles that have combined safety, capability and luxury for more than five decades," said Thomas Mueller, Executive Director Product Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover. "These Range Rovers are a technological triumph."

