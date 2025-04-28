Range Rover Evoque Autobiography launched in India at 69.50 lakh. Check details

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography has been launched in India with a price tag of ₹69.50 lakh, ex-showroom. The Range Rover Evoque Autobiography is available with two powertrain options - the P250 petrol mild hybrid engine delivering power of 247 bhp and 365 Nm of torque and a D200 diesel mild hybrid engine delivering power of 201 bhp and 430 Nm torque.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, stated that the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography brings features like luxurious Suedecloth headlining, sliding panoramic roof, Full Extended Leather Upgrade, Pixel LED headlights, and more, elevating the vehicle's luxury quotient and design to new heights.

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography: Design

The new Range Rover Evoque Autobiography retains the brand's signature bold attitude while adopting a more mature and advanced appearance. One of the prominent design elements is the new panoramic roof, which is said to increase the feel of space inside the cabin, flooding the interior with natural light. The model is also available with either contrasting color options for the roof, such as Black or Corinthian Bronze, giving the outside a touch of dynamic design.

The Evoque's front is dominated by Pixel LED headlights, a signature of contemporary Range Rover design. These headlights are complemented by signature Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), which not only improve visibility but also enhance the vehicle’s road presence. IThe Evoque Autobiography rides on 19-inch alloy wheels which feature Burnished Copper accents.

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography: Features

Inside the Evoque Autobiography, the focus is on creating an environment that balances comfort, luxury, and technology. The cabin is said to be designed to offer a calm and serene driving experience, with features such as heated and cooled front seats, as well as heated rear seats for passenger comfort. The front seats are electrically adjustable in 14 ways. The SUV maker further stated that the use of rich materials like Shadow Grey Ash veneer contributes to a sophisticated ambiance.

The Evoque Autobiography also incorporates a host of high-tech features, including the 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment powered by the Pivi Pro infotainment system. The system is paired with a Meridian Surround Sound System to enhance the in-car experience further.

Safety features of the Evoque Autobiography include Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), a Driver Condition Monitor, and front and rear parking aids that help the driver in a range of scenarios. These features ensure a better safe driving experience whereby the vehicle's performance is paralleled by its safety standards.

